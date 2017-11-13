Hardik Patel denies involvement in 'sex tape': Patidar leader accuses BJP of playing dirty politics, insulting Gujarati women

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, on Monday, said that a 'sex tape' being broadcast on regional TV channels, showing a man resembling him, is not authentic and is proof of "BJP's dirty politics". The Patel leader also took a dig at the ruling party accusing them of insulting the women of Gujarat in an attempt to ruin his reputation, merely for political gains. The four-minute clip, shot in a hotel, bears a time stamp of 16 May, 2017.

Hardik was speaking to the media after attending the core committee meeting of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in Gandhinagar.

अब गंदी राजनीति की शुरुआत हो गई हैं।मुझे बदनाम कर लो कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ेगा,लेकिन गुजरात की महिलाओ का अपमान किया जा रहा हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 13, 2017

The tape comes around ten days after Hardik had expressed concern that such attempts could be made by the ruling party. "The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election. What else can one expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy," Hardik had said.

According to The Times of India, when asked how he learnt about the CD, Hardik had said, "This is typical of the BJP."

Meanwhile, the state BJP president Jitu Vaghani refused to respond to Hardik's allegation.

Patel also alleged that BJP may try and make more attempts to defame him and he will take necessary legal steps for it, DNA reported. The report also quoted Patel as saying that such attempts will not discourage him from his fight for his community.

The Patel community, which used to be a staunch supporter of the BJP, is up in arms against the state government. The main demand of PAAS has been the inclusion of the caste in the OBC list. OBCs have been given 27 percent reservation in Gujarat.

The BJP has rejected the demand that Patels be included in the OBC list and has tried to pacify the community by offering reservation for the economically backward among the upper castes.

The community's population in the state is around 13 percent. OBCs, under which 146 castes are included, account for nearly 35 percent of the state's population.