Hardik Patel begins roadshow in Ahmedabad despite denial of permission from police

Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Monday began his 15-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad despite the police denying permission to it.

Hundreds of supporters of the quota agitation leader took out the rally on motorcycles and four-wheelers through the main city area, even as police said they will take legal action against Patel for holding the roadshow without permission.

"We had not given permission to Hardik Patel to hold the roadshow in Ahmedabad. We do see that the rally is violation of the condition and we will take legal action," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh said.

Police have also denied permission to the Congress and the ruling BJP to hold roadshows in the city on Tuesday, citing traffic congestion and law and order situation as reasons.

Patel started his roadshow from the Bopal area. It will culminate in Nikol. His supporters, especially youths from the Patidar community, gathered at various places on the way to greet and express their support.

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to hold the roadshow on Tuesday, but police denied permission to it.

The police also did not allow the BJP to hold a roadshow. Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat elections scheduled to be held on 14 December.

The first phase of polling was held on 9 December. The results will be declared on 18 December.

