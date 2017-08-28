Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over disparity in handling violence

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre, alleging disparity in aiding BJP and non-BJP ruled states in handling incidents of violence.

Referring to the rampage and the deaths that ensued in Haryana's Panchkula following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Banerjee alleged: "The BJP is trying to start a riot here (West Bengal) in the name of Ram and Rahim. They always try to create a divide between the Hindus and Muslims. But in Panchkula, 30 people were killed and so many others got injured while trying to stop one 'Ram Rahim'."

Addressing a rally organised by the Trinamool's student wing, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the Centre was partial to the BJP-ruled states with regards to deployment of central forces in strife-torn areas of the country.

"When there was unrest in Darjeeling, we got only four battalions of the army to tackle the situation that too after the court's order. While the Haryana government got 40 battalions of the army to handle the recent ruckus. There is one arrangement for the BJP-ruled states and different arrangements if there is a non-BJP government in a state. Is this how the government should be run," Banerjee asked.

Haryana has been tense for the past three days after the conviction of the Dera chief on Friday. Shoot-at-sight orders were in place in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday where Singh was sentenced to 10 years in a 2002 rape case.

The home ministry on Monday termed the situation in the state "still tense but under control".

There was a proper vigil in place in Panchkula, which bore the brunt after the 25 August verdict and at the sect headquarters in Sirsa, as well as other parts of Punjab and Haryana, the ministry said.

The total death toll was put at 35 — 17 in Panchkula, six in Sirsa and 12 in Chandigarh — by the ministry. The number of injured stands at 204, the ministry said.

