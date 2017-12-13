Gujarat polls: Who will take the rap if BJP loses, Shatrughan Sinha asks Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Taking on his own BJP party, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah as to who will take the blame if the BJP loses the Gujarat Assembly election.

"If we are victorious, we know you shall get full credit... But if we are not, then who will take the rap? There's an old saying – 'Taali kaptaan ko, to gaali bhi kaptaan ko (If the credit goes to the captain then so does the blame). Hope, wish and pray we get only taalis (claps) in Gujarat elections. Jai Hind!" Sinha tweeted.

Sinha, who has been increasingly critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, referred to Modi and Shah as the "one-man show and two-man army".

He asked them to return to Delhi from Gujarat, where the second and final phase of voting to elect a new Assembly will take place on Thursday.

"Humble appeal to our one-man show and two-man army. Please return 'home' to Delhi if we've exhausted all our tricks, tantrums, wrong statements and tall promises."

"Time to also bring back the ministers, ministries and government sitting in Gujarat and fighting amongst themselves to get credit," Sinha said.

Modi and Shah have been the star campaigners for the BJP in Gujarat, whose election results will be known on 18 December.