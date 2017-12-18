Gujarat polls: Tribal leader Chhotubhai Vasava retains Jhagadia seat, defeats BJP's Ravjibhai Vasava by 48,948 votes

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Tribal Party chief Chhotubhai Vasava retained his Jhagadia seat by 48,948 votes over his nearest BJP rival Ravjibhai Vasava, getting 1,13,854 votes.

Vasava walked out of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) over the latter quitting the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

The JD(U) fielded a candidate with a similar name to the tribal strongman. JD-U candidate Chhotubhai A Vasava could bag only 5,055 votes, lower than NOTA that got 5,364 votes.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Kandhal Jadeja retained his Kutiyana seat by a margin of around 24,000 votes over his BJP rival.

The third independent and young Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani won from Vadgam constituency in Banaskantha district, by over 18,000 votes over his BJP rival Vijai Chakravarti.