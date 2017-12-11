Gujarat polls: Police turns down requests for Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies on Tuesday citing security reasons

Requests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to organise road shows for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat on Tuesday have been turned down by the police due to security concerns, according to media reports.

Ahmedabad police commissioner Anup Kumar Singh told ANI that the requests for the rallies were turned down "due to security, law and order reasons, and to avoid public inconvenience."

Request by BJP & Congress for conducting PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi's road show tomorrow, turned down by Police due to security, law & order reasons & to avoid public inconvenience : Anup Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner #Ahmedabad to ANI #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/qaNr7lbdYL — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

On Monday, Modi will address three rallies in Gujarat's Patan, Nadiad and Ahmedabad on Monday, where polling is scheduled for the second phase on 14 December.

Congress vice-president Rahul will address four rallies in Tharad, Viramgam, Savli and Gandhinagar on the same day, according to officials.

BJP president Amit Shah will also address four rallies in Saigam in Banaskantha district, Enclave and Barsad in Anand and Dabhoi in Vadodara on Monday.

The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections on Saturday saw a 66.75 percent turnout, according to final figures released by the Election Commission on Sunday.

The counting of votes will take place on 18 December. Gujarat has been under the BJP's rule for the last 22 years.

With inputs from IANS

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017