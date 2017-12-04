Gujarat polls: Narendra Modi to address four rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will hold four rallies in Gujarat's Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar, where polling is scheduled in the first phase on 9 December.

"Will continue the campaign across Gujarat. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar," Modi said in a tweet.

Will continue the campaign across Gujarat. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

The second-phase of polling for the 182-seats-Gujarat assembly will be on 14 December. The counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

Negative politics of the Congress isn't cutting ice with the people of Gujarat. People are fully aware of the divisive tactics of Congress and have terrible memories of Congress rule, which was characterised by misgovernance and lawlessness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2017

On Sunday, Modi was in Bharuch where he addressed a rally and took a jibe at the Congress for opposing the bullet train project.

Continuing his two-day visit to the state, on Monday, he will visit Dharmapur in Valsad district and then he will be in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar.

Gujarat has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party-rule for the last 22 years.

