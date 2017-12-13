You are here:
Gujarat polls: Narendra Modi has helped me the most, don't hate him, says Rahul Gandhi

PoliticsIANSDec, 13 2017

Ahmedabad: Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped him "the most" and he does not hate him.

File image of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

"Modiji has helped me the most... How can I hate him," Rahul Gandhi said in an interview to Gujarati news channel GSTV.

He was asked about the comments made against the Nehru-Gandhi family by the prime minister.

"If you look at religion and the history of the nation, love has to be the response to hatred. There is zero emotion of anger and hatred in me," he said in response to a question on the comments made on the Nehru-Gandhi family.


"It is the nature of our family. Maybe the legend of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi taught this to our family...," he added.


