Gujarat polls: From Bluetooth to WiFi, Congress' bizarre EVM charges betray a belief that BJP is invincible

We have been witness to solemn representations from the Opposition on how the very foundation of Indian democracy is in peril because the EVMs cannot be trusted anymore. We are told that since these electronic voting machines are unreliable and liable to tampering, the true public mandate isn't getting reflected and very soon people will lose their faith in the democratic process.

This is worrisome. The electoral process is sacrosanct. If people's belief in it is shaken, the underpinnings of our democracy will eventually become unstable. The results could be devastating. Such serious charges demand close scrutiny.

At the very outset, however, we note that these grave allegations have so far been unsupported by data. For allegations so severe, not even a shred of evidence has been provided by the protesting parties which may be used to question the vulnerability of EVM machines, leave alone proving anything conclusively.

A bravura performance to prove "EVM rigging by BJP" was recently staged by the Aam Aadmi Party amid much fanfare but though it was impressive in terms of theatrics and entertainment, very little was achieved by way of proof. The fact that it was held inside Parliament to avoid Election Commission's challenge made it harder to be taken seriously.

So far, these allegations seem to be based purely on hallucinatory speculations, fantastic theories, loaded insinuations and are modeled on shoot-and-scoot tactics. It is unsurprising to note that the claims have grown louder and shriller in accordance with the Oppositions' dip in electoral fortunes, and have found little support among the wider public beyond a section of "liberal" voices who still cannot come to grips with the post-2014 reality. This clan drops all pretensions of rationality and backs bizarre theories if it smells even a smattering of a chance to peddle its agenda.

In one respect, however, the Opposition is right. A grave crisis is staring at us. Indian democracy is indeed in danger. However, it is in danger not because EVMs are unreliable or the electoral process is rigged, but because the Opposition is convinced that the BJP is invincible. Such a defeatist mindset strikes a cruel blow at the heart of democracy because rival parties must believe that it can beat the BJP instead of finding solace in bogus excuses.

The bogey of 'faulty EVMs' first surfaced after BJP's massive electoral success in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The repercussions of that result were deep and enduring. It broke the back of the Opposition's nascent resistance and introduced such fatalism into their attitude that instead of trying to regroup and rebuild, Opposition leaders started believing Modi cannot be beaten.

This defeatism led to the denial that their electoral loss is unconnected to their inability to impress the voters. Blaming the EVMs and accusing the BJP of rigging is a natural consequence of this denial. The defeated leaders could now free themselves of the responsibility for their defeat and reinvigorate party workers through active myth-making. There are two problems with this approach, however. It reinforces the defeatism — because leaders can now immediately point to the EVMs in case they lose again and it eventually weakens the underpinnings of our democracy.

It doesn't matter that these theories are unsupported by facts. BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cried hoarse about how BJP has used EVMs to win Uttar Pradesh civic body polls and alleged that BJP's performance has been better in places where EVMs were used, and poor were voters cast paper ballots.

According to data released by the state Election Commission, it was actually BSP which fared poorly where paper ballots were used.

In keeping with the trend, the Congress on Saturday created huge noise over 'rigged EVMs' that were apparently "connected to external devices" through Bluetooth technology. Congress candidate from Porbandar Arjun Modhwadia even "detected that the EVMs at three polling booths at Memanwada, a Muslim-dominated area, (were) connected to external devices through Bluetooth." He went on to claim that when "the Bluetooth of a mobile phone is turned on, a device named 'ECO 105' is shown as available…"

He raised a complaint with the Election Commission which promptly launched an inquiry. Not surprisingly, it emerged soon enough that Congress's charges were baseless, and that a "device named ECO-105" was in fact a mobile phone that apparently belonged to a polling agent.

The Election Commission has been categorical in its statement that "ECI- EVMs are not computer controlled, are stand alone machines and not connected to the internet and /or any other network at any point of time. Hence, there is no chance of hacking by remote devices."

Moreover, Gujarat is witnessing a 100 percent paper trail-based poll through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs), which slows down the voting process but makes even the slightest chance of misuse impossible. Data released by the Election Commission makes it evident that Congress' charge — that was amplified in social media through the Lutyens' ecosystem — was little more than a kite-flying exercise.

Regardless of the 18 December result — that would doubtless be a true reflection of people's mandate the Oppositions' defeatism is posing grave dangers for our democracy.

India is missing a Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan, often known as TN Seshan, more than ever today.

As the chief election commissioner from 1990–96, Seshan was instrumental in cleaning up the polling process in the country as he displayed all the might of the Election Commission of India literally purifying this most critical part of the democracy. His sheer determination, in fact, acted as a catalyst to restore people's faith in this key institution. Two decades after his retirement, things have changed considerably—perhaps in a manner that won't impress the former chief election commissioner too much.

EVM challenge for the Election Commission. Reuters

One of the most disturbing aspects through Gujarat is how casually and frequently people mention the EVM tampering. "Bass EVM mein kuch gadbad nahi hona chahiye (Only there should not be any problems with the EVM)," they say with a smile.

There is no proof yet if EVMs are being tampered to suit a particular political party. What is, however, obvious is that people's faith in the process of elections is eroding, and that is disquieting.

The scepticism of the electorate may or may not be accurate, but it is definitely not unfounded.

Independent candidates in Uttar Pradesh civic polls have tallied zero votes, which is amusing because if you think of yourself worthy of contesting the polls, you would definitely want to vote for yourself.

A Times of India report said when a voter pressed the button for BSP, the vote went to BJP. A collector in Maharashtra confirmed EVM malfunctioning in an RTI response.

These are not rumours but news reports. They spread quickly in the WhatsApp era, triggering the perception crisis over the most important process of democracy.

Glitches in the EVMs have been reported in the past. Political parties, including the BJP, have made similar allegations in the past, but none of them found resonance among the electorate because the autonomy of the Election Commission appeared by and large intact. Today, the credibility of the Election Commission is certainly not at its peak, and the poll panel has itself to blame for it.

The manner in which it delayed declaring the dates for Gujarat elections, and came up with rather unconvincing answers allowed people to cast aspersions on the functioning of the Election Commission. The poll panel has so far not reacted to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 December in a rally when he asked people to vote for BJP on the 9 December, a report in India Today said.

It is not like the Election Commission is unaware of the perception crisis, which is why it held a press conference and declared the EVMs would be accompanied by VVPATs. It even sent out a press release trying to reassure the voters.

However, as Saurashtra and parts of South Gujarat went to polls on 9 December, 33 EVMs in Rajkot showed technical glitches, reported the local media. According to a VTV Gujarati News report, the BJP symbol appeared when the Congress button was pressed at booth number 168 in Dwarka. Several other districts in Saurashtra reported EVM and VVPAT failures. In Surat alone, 70 EVMs had problems, as reported by NDTV. In Porbandar, three EVMs were alleged to be linked to Bluetooth, and Arjun Modhwadia of the Congress even filed a complaint with the Election Commission. However, the poll panel disposed of the complaint after conducting an investigation, the DNA reported.

The poll panel chief clarified to NDTV that only seven booths have had problems, but that does not mean the other EVMs that were reported to be faulty did not need technical assistance. I met the collector of Rajkot at 5.45 pm, and he said 31 VVPATs and 27 EVMs were replaced through the day in the entire district.

Bottom line: it delayed, and derailed the voting process by hours.

Saurashtra is a weak link of the BJP, where farmers and rural Patidars are evidently angry with the party. Rajkot is Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's constituency, and he has a stiff challenge. Surat was the epicentre of mass protests held against the government. Mass malfunctioning of EVMs in these areas has further eroded the electorate's confidence in the fairness of the elections. Murmurs on the ground find these coincidences too stark to be ignored.

The Election Commission needs to act, and act fast, not just to save its own credibility, but to restore the wavering faith of the people in the institution of democracy.

