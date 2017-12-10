Gujarat polls: CPI accuses BJP of resorting to 'dangerous' campaign, says party's development model 'stands exposed'

Bhubaneswar: The CPI on Sunday accused the BJP of resorting to a "dangerous" election campaign in Gujarat and said the party's model of development in the state "stood exposed".

CPI national secretary D Raja, during a press meet, alleged that farmers in Gujarat are highly agitated, while traders and entrepreneurs equally unhappy following measures like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.

"BJP is indulging in personalised campaign in Gujarat. It seeks to polarise and divide people on communal and caste lines for votes, taking politics to a low level," Raja said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders are resorting to "dangerous election campaign" instead of answering questions on issues affecting people, as they realised that the "so-called Gujarat model of development has failed and stood exposed", he claimed.

Stating that EVMs were found faulty in many places during the first-phase of polling in Gujarat on Saturday, the CPI leader said it has created doubts in the people's mind and weakened their faith in the voting mechanism.

"While voting machines are not functioning during elections in one state, it is ironical to talk about holding simultaneous elections in the country," Raja said.

Claiming that the fundamentals of the constitution were being challenged during the BJP rule, he said all secular and democratic forces must unite as violation of fundamental rights needs to be resisted.

The CPI leader also criticised the Centre's foreign policy and said India had lost its moral authority in the global arena for its silence on certain issues.

