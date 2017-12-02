Gujarat polls: BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party, others trying to clone 'original', says Arun Jaitley

Taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party, and suggested that now, other parties have been trying to replicate their political stance, media reports said.

"If an original is available, why would one prefer a clone?" Jaitley asked, referring to the Congress. "In 1990s, the reforms were taken under compulsion but the government under prime minister (Narendra) Modi is undertaking the reforms by conviction," he said. Speaking to the media in Surat, Gujarat, he added, "While the BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct," ANIreported.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to question Modi over low government spending on education in BJP-ruled Gujarat. Posing the fourth question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked, "Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?"

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on 9 and 14 December, while the results will be announced on 18 December.

