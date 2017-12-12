Gujarat polls: As campaign ends, Narendra Modi says 'BJP victory guarantees state's bright future'

As the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections comes to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a series of tweets said that he is 'devoting his life to the betterment of the people of Gujarat and India' and urged the people 'to vote for the BJP in record numbers'.

The prime minister also said that the victory of BJP in Gujarat is a guarantee for a bright future.

No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth and coming generations. Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

The prime minister said that he got the honour of travelling across Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people after almost three-and-a-half years. He further said that the affection he received in Gujarat is unparalleled in his 40 years of public life and has motivated him to devote all his life to India's development.

During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

He also called upon the people of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on 14 December, the second phase of the Gujarat elections, and ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth in the state.

I urge my sisters and brothers of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on the 14th. I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Modi also expressed pain over the 'lies that BJP's worthy opponents have spread' and said that the people of Gujarat will 'give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the Opposition'. The prime minister also said that the victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future.

The lies that our worthy opponents have spread, about Gujarat, Gujarat’s growth and about me personally is something I had never imagined. It is natural for every Gujarati to feel hurt. People of Gujarat will give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the opposition. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Modi said with the Centre and the Gujarat government working together, the strength will increase and together they will take Gujarat to new heights.

With the Government of India and Government of Gujarat working together, the strength rises manifold. This 1+ 1 is not 2 but 11 and together we will take Gujarat to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted that if Congress is brought to power in Gujarat, the party will work towards reservation and providing surplus land to the landless.

The last day of campaigning saw both Modi and Rahul visiting temples. While Rahul paid a visit to the famous Lor Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, Modi took blessings at the famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha.

Several senior leaders from both the BJP and the Congress also campaigned extensively for their candidates in major parts of north and central Gujarat.

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017