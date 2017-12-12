Gujarat polls 2017: EC seeks explanation from BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt for telling workers 'not to care about code of conduct'

Gandhinagar: The Election Commission on Tuesday said it will seek an explanation from BJP's Jamalpur-Khadia candidate Bhushan Bhatt after a video of him telling party workers to not to care about the model code of conduct or the poll panel went viral.

A video of Bhatt, the son of late Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ashok Bhatt, showed him telling party BJP workers not to care about the poll code and that he doesn't care about the poll code.

Bhatt, who is the sitting legislator, is also telling his workers to take a token for motorbikes for a BJP rally and that they need not take personal vehicles.

"We also got this information regarding the video and through our officials down the line and that the officials concerned have taken cognizance of the video. As far as my knowledge is concerned, the returning officer of the Jamal-Khadia constituency was drafting the notice to be sent to Bhushan Bhatt," said Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain.