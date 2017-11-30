Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi missed chance in Somnath; should have called himself proud Indian

It doesn't require the genius of a graphologist to understand that Rahul Gandhi didn't list himself as a non-Hindu at the Somnath Temple. The hand-writing of the purported entry in the register is clearly not Gandhi's, Ahmed Patel's or Congress media coordinator Manoj Tyagi's.

Whoever made that entry in the register couldn't spell Patel's first name correct (it is spelt as Ahemed), imitate Gandhi's handwriting or write numerals the way Tyagi did while mentioning his phone number. So, it couldn't have been either of these three. You can read the entire handwriting analysis here.

Also, the Congress V-P would have been really dumb to list himself as a non-Hindu without any reason in the middle of a campaign to obliterate the perception of the party being anti-Hindu. Having declared himself a shiv bhakt, after stopping at almost every temple in Gujarat, Gandhi could have listed himself a non-Hindu only if he were overcome by a desperate desire to commit political harakiri. Gandhi has made many mistakes in the past, and he has been prone to faux pas in the past. But, this certainly doesn't look like one of his gaffes.

For those following the Gujarat election closely, it is evident that the two principal political parties are pulling the narrative in two different directions. The BJP, as speeches by its leaders suggest, wants religion to be the talking point of the campaign. The Congress, on the other hand, doesn't want to get drawn into a discussion on religion. Instead, it wants to highlight the angst in various caste and community groups. In the end, minus the red herrings, this election narrative is a joust between Hindutva and casteism.

The BJP is repeatedly referring to religion. It is incessantly trying to position itself as the protector of Hindus. At its election rallies, songs proclaiming the imminent coronation of bhagwadharis (the saffron-clad ones), declaring that it would be mandatory to chant Vande Mataram if you want to live in this country, are almost de rigueur. In their speeches, senior party leaders never forget to mention how the BJP ensured a curfew-mukt Gujarat by taming the "others" that were patronised by the Congress. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds it difficult to not bait the Congress by arguing that Jawaharlal Nehru was against renovating the Somnath Temple.

For the BJP, fighting an election with Hindutva as the backdrop is like the Indian team playing on a spin-friendly track. The moment it gets the turf of its choice, the BJP feels confident of bundling out the opposition for a paltry score. This is especially true in Gujarat, where the communal fault lines run deep and are easy to exploit.

Unfortunately for the BJP, the campaign this year has been hijacked by three young leaders asserting caste identities. By arguing that the cloak of Hindutva can no longer hide the "unjust" social order, Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani have queered the pitch for the BJP. To add to this caste conundrum, the Congress has demonstrated that it is willing to fight for the Hindu votes with the BJP by negating the belief that it cares only for Muslims. All this has combined to deprive the BJP of its favourite poll plank.

The tearing hurry with which the BJP latched on to the bogus controversy over Gandhi's identity indicates how eager it is for creating an opening to reintroduce Hindutva into the campaign, to remind the voter of the perils of supporting a party led by a non-Hindu. In the middle of a tough battle, it is a weapon it can gleefully use to pulverise the caste-centric discourse.

It is also a tactic to divert attention from the real issues of the election. Unlike 2002, 2007 and 2012, where religion, Gujarati asmita and Modi's future were the biggest talking points, this year, voters are asking tough questions of the BJP. Instead of emotional issues, the discussions are more about GST, demonetisation, unemployment, the agrarian crisis, the state of the economy and lack of equal opportunities for different social groups. Running away from real questions by donning the invisibility cloak of religion serves the BJP's interests.

Ideally, the religion of a politician in a country that is constitutionally bound to not differentiate on the basis of religion shouldn't matter. For the BJP, which takes credit for APJ Abdul Kalam's election as the President, it is hypocritical to insinuate that Gandhi shouldn't be trusted because he is a "non-Hindu."

Unfortunately, Gandhi, too, has shown up himself as an opportunist with his response to the controversy. While the BJP was questioning his faith, Gandhi should have stood up tall and asked what business its spokespersons had in raising a private issue in public. He should have asked if Gujarat is voting to elect its head priest or the next government?

After all, who in India doesn't know Gandhi's lineage? His great-grandfather and great-grandmother Jawaharlal and Kamla Nehru were Brahmins from Kashmir. His grandfather Feroze Jehangir Ghandy was a Parsi with roots in modern Gujarat. And his mother is a Christian. In every way, Gandhi is a symbol of what we Indians call vasudhaiva kutumbakam.

Instead of falling into the BJP trap and letting his spokespersons call him a janeu-dhaari (sacred thread) Brahmin, Gandhi should have proudly stepped up to say he is an Indian.

For years, the BJP has tried to dictate the narrative with its chant of ''Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain." Gandhi lost a golden opportunity to counter it by saying: Garv se kaho, hum Bharatiya hai!