Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi compares Narendra Modi to Gabbar Singh, asks PM to explain step-motherly treatment to farmers

PoliticsPTIDec, 07 2017 11:45:52 IST

New Delhi: Taking forward his 'question a day' campaign, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems afflicting the farm sector and farmers.

Asking his 9th question in the series, he asked, “Neither loan waiver, nor remunerative price for produce, neither received crop insurance benefit, nor were tubewells installed.”

The Congress leader also used the 'Gabbar' jibe to target the prime minister.


"Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh, land snatched and the (Ánnadatta) farmer was rendered useless. PM sahib should explain why such step-motherly treatment with the farm labour," he also said on Twitter.


File image of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. AP

Gandhi had earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as Gabbar Singh Tax to attack the government.

Under the ongoing offensive, the Congress leader is using the tagline “22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab” (22years of account, Gujarat demands answers), in the run-up to Gujarat elections starting 9 December.

The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging site to pose daily questions to the prime minister over the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its "unkept" promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.

Published Date: Dec 07, 2017 11:45 am | Updated Date: Dec 07, 2017 11:45 am


