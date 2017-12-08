Gujarat polls: Mani Shankar Aiyar went to Pakistan to offer 'supari' on my head, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Bhabhar town of Banskantha district in Gujarat on Friday, and attacked the Congress party, saying when there were floods in the region, Congress MLAs were "relaxing" in Bengaluru while "BJP leaders were helping people".

Modi also lashed out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, saying that Aiyar had told people from Pakistan to "remove Modi from the way". "Did you go to Pakistan to offer a supari on my head?" Modi was quoted as saying by India Today.

#ManiShankarAiyar told people when he visited Pakistan- remove Modi from the way and then see what happens to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way? And what is my crime? That I have blessings of the people?: PM Modi #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/swZmETOtiM — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017

"BJP was doing relief work, Congress was busy with resort work, " the prime minister said.



BJP leaders were providing flood relief whereas Congress leaders were relaxing in swimming pools in resorts in Bengaluru: PM Modi in Banaskantha's Bhabhar #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/QgyGUbnDCN — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017

He was launching the BJP's poll campaign for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, which will go to polls on 14 December, five days after the first phase takes place on 9 December.

Modi said that those who did not stand with Banaskantha in the bad times of flood can not be excepted to serve either the district or the state.

He said people from the region had to travel a considerable distance to pray to "Maa Narmada". But due to the BJP's efforts, Modi added, Narmada waters now come to the region.

Referring to the crowd gathered at the venue, Modi said that political pundits speculating on the election should see the fervour.

Modi, referring to a photo published by Chitralekha magazine, said that he remembered how former prime minister Indira Gandhi once covered her face with a handkerchief when she was in Morbi.

"The conduct of Indira Gandhi and the Congress in Morbi and the service of RSS and Jan Sangh karyakartas is for everyone to see. RSS and Jan Sangh did everything possible and stood shoulder to shoulder with people," he said.

Modi said that when Cyclone Ockhi hit Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani rushed to help people in distress. He said that when there are natural disasters, one must rise above political differences and work for the people.

On Thursday, while addressing a rally in Surat, Modi said he followed in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and worked for the upliftment of the poor. "I sit with those who are most backward; I work for their upliftment; I follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. You may call me 'neech' for that, but I will continue on this path," Modi said.

He said Gujarat will teach a lesson to the Congress on 18 December, the day votes would be counted.

