Gujarat election: Narendra Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi over corruption allegations, says Congress needs to introspect

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the allegation that he gave an "enormous piece" of land to an industrialist.

Modi also said 125 crore people of this country were his "God" and he was their priest.

"The Congress is being rejected from every corner of the country. They need to introspect," Modi said at a rally in Rajkot.

Making a veiled reference to Gandhi, he said, "One leader during his speech said Modi gave 48,000 crore acres of land to an industrialist. The area he is talking about is three times the size of land available on the earth. I don't know what to do... to laugh or cry."

The prime minister said, "What can you expect from the Congress, when the person expected to lead the party cannot understand such basic things," said Modi.

Gandhi had during one of his rallies in Gujarat alleged that Modi had given a vast tract of land to an industrialist in Mundra of Kutch district.

The video of his speech had gone viral on social media.

Referring to the meme tweeted by the Youth Congress, Modi said the Congress was using abusive language against him.

"It is their 'sanskar' (values). I have not studied in an English medium school but in a government school where they taught me how to lead life," Modi said in Surendranagar.

"From those lessons, I have learnt that 125 crore people of the country are my God and I am their priest. I will continue to work for 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'," the prime minister said.

He also accused the Congress of spreading poison of casteism to win elections in the state.

"They know that they have no chance, so they are spreading the poison of casteism to win in the state. They have done it earlier. Now they are doing it again," Modi said.

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017