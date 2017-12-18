You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Gujarat election: Akhilesh Yadav advises Congress to team with all secular parties in 2019

PoliticsIANSDec, 18 2017 16:42:37 IST

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Congress should take all secular parties along to usher a change in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Commenting on the election trends in Gujarat which show the BJP losing some ground to the Congress, Yadav said that regional parties and regional issues will have a role to play in the next general elections.

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AFP

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AFP

"The BJP speaks of sabka sath, sabka vikas but when we try to give justice to all sections of society, the same BJP calls it appeasement. We can build a strong Bharat only with taking all people and all sections along," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He said the nation cannot progress when farmers are distressed, and youth are unemployed.


"The elections should be fought on issues. Farmers' distress, youth unemployment are issues.In 2019, you will see change," he added.


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 04:42 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 04:42 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores