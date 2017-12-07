Gujarat election a battle between 'Ram rajya' and 'Rome Rajya', says BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast

New Delhi: BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday described the upcoming Gujarat polls as a battle between "Ram rajya" and "Rome rajya", claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolised the former.

Singh, heading the party's farmer cell, cited the recent statement of the Archbishop of Gandhinagar in which the latter called for defeat of "nationalist forces".

The Archbishop had last month written a letter urging members of the Christian community to save the country from "nationalist forces" as he said the "democratic fabric" of the country was at stake, amidst growing "sense of insecurity" among minorities.

The BJP MP also lashed out at the Congress, which, he alleged, symbolised "Rome rajya".

"The Gujarat polls are a contest between 'Ram rajya and Rome rajya'. Modi is the symbol of 'Ram rajya' in our times. The BJP will certainly win," he said.

The much-anticipated Gujarat polls are slated for 9 and 14 December.

