Gujarat Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi why he 'sold out' state's education system

New Delhi: Stating that 80 percent engineers in Gujarat are unemployed, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the state's education system has been "sold out".

This was Gandhi's 11th question as part of a Congress strategy of asking one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

"80 percent engineers are unemployed. Tata Nano is a jumla (rhetoric), the car is not moving. Those who demand jobs, are greeted with bullets," said Gandhi on Twitter.

"The future of the youth has been put at stake. Education system has been sold out," he said.

"Why did Modiji commercialise education centres," Gandhi asked.

Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the BJP government in Gujarat, where polling was held on Saturday, and in the second phase will be held on 14 December.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब 11वां सवाल:

80% इंजीनियर बैठे हैं बेकार

टाटा नैनो जुमला, चली नहीं यह कार

नौकरी मांगने वालों को मिलती है गोली

युवा के भविष्य की लगा दी आपने बोली बेची शिक्षा, बेची परीक्षा, स्कूल-कॉलेज बन गए दुकान

शिक्षा केंद्रों का मोदीजी क्यों बेच दिया ईमान? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

He previously put posters on unemployment among youth, women safety, education, health, tribal issues, "undue benefit" to power selling companies, state debt and the Prime Minister's flagship 'Housing for All' scheme.

