The new Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani would take the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at 11 am at Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar.

However, unlike his previous tenure, Rupani in his second innings will be facing a resurgent, aggressive and numerically largest opposition in decades.

The Gujarat Assembly will also have a new Speaker this time around as the incumbent Ramanlal Vora has also lost the election. Two former chief ministers — Shankar Singh Vaghela and Anandiben Patel — also did not contest.

Along with Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, several others are also expected to be sworn-in by Governor OP Kohli. Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states and those governed by NDA allies are expected to attend the ceremony, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said.

He said several Union ministers and senior leaders of the party have also been invited, besides saints and religious leaders of different faiths, Vaghani said.

Apart from Rupani and Nitin Patel, six to nine Cabinet and around 15 ministers of state are expected to take oath, party sources said.

"Most of the senior leaders who were ministers in the last government are expected to make it to the ministry," sources said.

The names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Dilip Thakor, Babubhai Bokhiria and Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Some new faces are likely to be inducted as ministers of state.

Six ministers in the previous government lost in the elections. Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora too bit the dust.

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115.

Opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.

Rupani and Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.