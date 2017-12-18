Gujarat Assembly polls: Actor Prakash Raj questions Narendra Modi on BJP's inability to achieve 'Mission 150'

Bengaluru: Multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj, who has been critical of the BJP, on Monday lauded the saffron party for its win in the Gujarat polls but asked why it could not achieve its target of more than 150 seats.

Raj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory but tweeted "Weren't you supposed to sweep with your VIKAAS? What happened to 150+..?."

He inquired whether Modi will pause for a moment to realise that "divisive politics" has not worked.

"Our country has bigger issues than Pakistan, religion, caste, supporting fringe groups that threaten... and the ego of settling personal scores. There are genuine rural issues," the actor said.

Saying that the "neglected voice" of the farmer, poor, and rural India just got louder, Raj sought to know from the prime minister whether he could hear that.

Dear prime minster, Congratulations for the victory... but are you really happy..#justaskingpic.twitter.com/9cNU24it3w — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 18, 2017

The actor had earlier questioned Modi's "silence" over the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh with whom he was closely associated.

He has also been criticising BJP and right-wing outfits since then, inviting sharp attacks from them.



