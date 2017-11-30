Gujarat Assembly Election:Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi's mismanagement increased debt in state

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Gujarat's rising debt of "Rs 2,41,000 crore", which he said was due to Modi's "mismanagement and publicity" and asked why the people of the state should be punished for it.

"In 1995 the total debt on Gujarat was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017 total debt on Gujarat is Rs 2,41,000 crore. That means every Gujarati owes a debt of Rs 37,000. Why the people of Gujarat should be punished for your mismanagement and publicity?" Gandhi asked in a tweet.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब

गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल: 1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।

2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।

यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़। आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

"22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab. (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule) Gujarat ke haalat par Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi se doosra sawal (The second question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gujarat's condition)," he said in another tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's question comes in the wake of the Congress' strategy to pose one question to the prime minister everyday till the Gujarat Assembly polls.

On Wednesday the Congress scion asked about Modi's 2012 promise of providing 50 lakh new homes to the people of the state.

"In 2012, promises were made to provide 50 lakh new houses but built 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell, whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?" Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Gujarat is ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for over two decades.

The 182-seat Gujarat Assembly goes to polls in two phases on 9 and 14 December. The counting of votes will take place on 18 December.