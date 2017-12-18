You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Even if BJP wins polls, Congress is still winner, says Ashok Gehlot

PoliticsIANSDec, 18 2017 11:18:53 IST

Ahmedabad: Congress's Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his party is the winner in Assembly elections even if it didn't succeed in ousting the BJP in the state.

"The BJP fought elections on emotional issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told voters that he is the son of Gujarat. His prestige is at stake," Gehlot said.

File image of Ashok Gehlot. Ibnlive

File image of Congress's Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot. Ibnlive

"But the Congress did a real election campaign and talked about the issues related to farmers, Dalits, tribals and traders. We formalized our manifesto for the people of Gujarat after talking to them," he told reporters.

Asked if the Congress win or loss in Gujarat would be credited to new party President Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said it was a hypothetical question.

"Let's not talk hypothetically. Whatever the election results, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are the real winners."


 

Click here for LIVE updates.


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 11:17 am | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 11:18 am



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores