Gujarat Assembly Election Results: BJP's victory shows Narendra Modi's connect with people, says Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat shows the strength of the connect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of his home state, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said in Panaji on Monday.

"The victory shows the strength of the connect between the Prime Minister and the people of Gujarat," Parrikar told the media.

"It is confirmation of next government. We will ensure that BJP wins handsomely in Karnataka," Parrikar said, when asked if the Gujarat victory was an indicator of the popular mood ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He also congratulated his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani for winning his Assembly seat.

In the 2012 elections, the BJP had won 115 seats while the Congress emerged victorious in 61 seats.

