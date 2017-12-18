Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: List of Congress candidates who lost in this crucial battle

Despite Congress president Rahul Gandhi's active campaigning and the support from Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, the party is set to lose in the crucial state of Gujarat. BJP is set to form a government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state yet again.
While Thakor has won from Radhanpur, here's a list of Congress candidates who have lost so far:
|Candidates
|Constituency (Lost)
|Status
|Indranil Rajguru
|Rajkot West
|Lost
|Siddharthbhai Patel
|Dabhoi
|Lost
|Arjun Modhvadia
|Porbandar
|Lost
|Shaktisinh Gohil
|Mandvi
|Lost
|Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh
|Bhavnagar West
|Lost
Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 01:28 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 02:41 pm