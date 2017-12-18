You are here:
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: List of Congress candidates who lost in this crucial battle

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 18 2017 14:41:41 IST

Despite Congress president Rahul Gandhi's active campaigning and the support from Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, the party is set to lose in the crucial state of Gujarat. BJP is set to form a government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state yet again.

While Thakor has won from Radhanpur, here's a list of Congress candidates who have lost so far:

CandidatesConstituency (Lost)Status
Indranil RajguruRajkot WestLost
Siddharthbhai PatelDabhoiLost
Arjun ModhvadiaPorbandarLost
Shaktisinh GohilMandviLost
Gohil Dilipsinh AjitsinhBhavnagar WestLost

Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 01:28 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 02:41 pm



