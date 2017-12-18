Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: BJP retains power in state, here's the complete winners' list

It was a clean sweep for BJP in Gujarat as the party achieved a simple majority in the state Assembly on Monday, grabbing a sixth straight term in the office while depriving Congress of making a comeback in the state.

Though early trends showed a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Modi's home state Gujarat, the saffron party marched ahead of its rival as counting of votes progressed on Saturday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani retained the Rajkot West seat by defeating Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru by over 54,000 votes. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel was also ahead of Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel in Mehsana.

BJP's Suresh Patel held the prestigious Maninagar seat, the former constituency of Modi, by defeating Congress candidate Shweta Brahmbhatt by 75,199 votes.

In Mahuva seat of Bhavnagar, BJP's Raghav Makwana defeated independent Kanu Kalsaria. The BJP also won the Umbergaon seat in Valsad..

BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya won Porbandar Assembly seat, defeating one of Congress' main contenders Arjun Modhvadia by a margin of 1,855 votes.

The Congress, which had 61 seats in the outgoing Assembly, improved its tally this time.

The Congress won Mahudha seat in Kheda district where its nominee Indrajitsinh Parmar defeated BJP's Bharatsinh Parmar by 13,601 votes.

Two of Congress' key hopes, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, too, bagged seats in the state Assembly.

While Alpesh won the Radhanpur seat against Lavingji Thakor of BJP, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani won from Vadgam seat by over 19,000 votes while fighting as an independent with Congress' support. He defeated BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.

Senior Congress candidate and Leader of Opposition, Mohansinh Rathwa, defeated his closest rival from BJP, Jasubhai Rathwa, by a narrow margin of 1,093 votes.

However, another senior Congress leader Siddharth Patel lost to BJP's candidate Shailesh Mehta in Dabhoi seat.

Bhartiya Tribal Party chief Chhotubhai Vasava won by a significant margin of 48,948 votes over Ravjibhai Vasava from the tribal constituency of Jhagadia. Vasava's BTP is a Congress ally.

However, BJP heavyweight Dilip Sanghani lost to Congress candidate JV Kakadiya.

Congress leader Paresh Dhanani retained the Amreli Assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival Bavkubhai Undhad of the BJP by a margin of 12,029 seats.

Dhanani won the seat for second time in a row. Amreli, which is dominated by cotton growers, is facing an agrarian crisis and this issue figured during the poll campaigning.

Senior BJP leader Dileep Sanghani had defeated Dhanani in 2007 but lost to him in 2012.

As the BJP pulled ahead of the Congress in trends on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashed a victory sign on his arrival in Parliament to attend the Winter Session.

Alongside the counting of votes on Monday, BJP leaders affirmed that Modi's popularity was intact in Gujarat and that the party was on its way to form government with a "comfortable majority".

BJP attributed the favourable trends to its Gujarat development model as the anti-incumbency factor had "failed". "We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning six consecutive polls: four Assembly and two general elections.

"Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister's popularity is intact. Amit Shah's strategy has worked," BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said.

Before BJP's confirmed victory in state, senior Congress leader and party election in-charge Ashok Gehlot said that he saw the results as a "victory" for the party due to the response its chief Rahul Gandhi's campaign got from the people.

"The way the Congress campaigned and the way Rahul Gandhi did bus trips, we put up a very nice campaign. Whatever the results, the country will see this as the Congress' victory," Gehlot said.

"Through the campaigning and manifesto, we have been successful in reflecting the feelings of the people of Gujarat and we believe we have been successful in that," he said.

The BJP is also set to wrest power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

The high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls was considered a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state and a litmus test for new Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2012 polls, the BJP had won 115 seats and the Congress 61 seats, while 'Others' and independent candidates had bagged six seats.

Here's the winners' list for Gujarat Assembly Election 2017:

Place Candidate Party Abdasa Pradhyumansin INC Akota Seemaben BJP Amraiwadi Hasmukhbhai BJP Amreli Paresh Dhanani INC Anand Kantibhai Sodha INC Anjar Ahir Vasanbhai BJP Anklav Amit Chavda INC Ankleshwar Ishwarsinh BJP Asarwa Pradipbhai BJP Balasinor Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan INC Bansda (ST) Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel INC Bapunagar Himmat Sinh INC Bardoli Ishwarbhai BJP Bayad Dhavalsinh Zala INC Becharaji Bharatji Thakor INC Bharuch Patel BJP Bhavnagar East Dave Vibhavari BJP Bhavnagar Rural Parsottambhai BJP Bhavnagar West Jitu Vaghani BJP Bhiloda Dr. Anil INC Bhuj Acharya BJP Borsad Rajendra Sinh INC Botad Saurabh Patel (Dalal) BJP Chanasma Dilip Kumar BJP Chhota Udaipur Mohansinh INC Choryasi Zankhana Patel BJP Chotila Makwana INC Dabhoi Shaileshbhai BJP Dahegam Balrajsinh BJP Dahod Vajesingbhai INC Dangs Mangalbhai INC Danilimda Shailesh Parmar INC Danta Kantibhai INC Dariapur Shaikh INC Dasada (SC) Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora BJP Daskroi Babubhai Jamnadas Patel BJP Dediapada Vasava BTP Deesa Shashikant BJP Deodar Shivabhai INC Devgadhbaria Bachubhai BJP Dhandhuka Rajesh Kumar INC Dhanera Nathabhai Patel INC Dharampur Arvind Patel BJP Dhari J V Kakadiya INC Dholka Bhupendra Sinh BJP Dhoraji Vasoya INC Dhrangadhra Parsotam Ukabhai Sabariya INC Dwarka Pabubha BJP Ellisbridge Rakeshbhai Shah BJP Fatepura Rameshbhai BJP Gadhada Maru INC Gandevi Nareshbhai BJP Gandhidham Maheshwari BJP Gandhinagar North Dr CJ Chavda INC Gandhinagar South Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji BJP Garbada Chandrikaben INC Gariadhar Nakarani Keshubhai BJP Ghatlodia Bhupendrabhai BJP Godhra Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh (Lalabhai) INC Gondal Jadeja Geetaba BJP Halol Jaydrath Sinhji BJP Himatnagar Rajendrasinh BJP Idar Hitu Kanodiya BJP Jalapore R C Patel BJP Jamalpur -Khadia Imran Yusufbhai INC Jambusar Solanki INC Jamjodhpur Kalaria INC Jamnagar North Jadeja BJP Jamnagar Rural Dharaviya INC Jamnagar South Faldu BJP Jasdan Bavaliya INC Jetpur Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai BJP Jhagadia Vasava BTP Jhalod Bhaveshbhai INC Junagadh Joshi Bhikhabhai INC Kadi Karshanbhai BJP Kalavad Musadiya INC Kalol Baldevji Thakor INC Kalol Sumanben BJP Kamrej VD Zalavadiya BJP Kankrej Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela BJP Kapadvanj Kalabhai Dabhi INC Kaprada Jitubhai INC Karanj Ghoghari BJP Karjan Satishbhai Patel BJP Katargam Vinodbhai BJP Keshod Devabhai Malam BJP Khambhalia Ahir Vikrambhai INC Khambhat Mahesh Kumar BJP Khedbrahma Ashvinbhai INC Kheralu Bharatsinhji BJP Kodinar Vala Mohanlal INC Kutiyana Jadeja NCP Lathi Virajibhai INC Limbayat Sangitaben Patil BJP Limbdi Kolipatel INC Limkheda Shaileshbhai BJP Lunawada Rathod Ratansinh Magansinh Independent Mahesana Nitinbhai Patel BJP Mahudha Indrajit Sinh INC Mahuva Makwana BJP Mahuva (ST) Mohanbhai BJP Majura Harsh BJP Manavadar Chavda INC Mandvi Virendrasinh BJP Mandvi (ST) Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chaudhari INC Mangrol Vaja Babubhai INC Mangrol Vasava BJP Maninagar Sureshbhai Patel BJP Manjalpur Yogesh Patel BJP Mansa Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary BJP Matar Kesari Sinh BJP Mehmedabad Arjun Sinh BJP Modasa Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh INC Morbi Brijesh Merja INC Morva Hadaf Khant IND Nadiad Pankajbhai Desai BJP Nandod Vasava INC Naranpura Kaushikbhai BJP Naroda Balram Thawani BJP Navsari Piyushbhai Desai BJP Nikol Jagdish Panchal BJP Nizar Sunilbhai Gamit INC Olpad Patel BJP Padra Jashpalsinh INC Palanpur Mahesh Kumar INC Palitana Baraiya BJP Pardi Desai Kanubhai BJP Patan Kiritkumar Patel INC Petlad Niranjan Patel INC Porbandar Babubhai BJP Prantij Parmar Gajendrasinh Udesinh BJP Radhanpur Alpesh Thakor INC Rajkot East Arvind Raiyani BJP Rajkot Rural Lakhabhai BJP Rajkot South Govindbhai BJP Rajkot West Vijay Rupani BJP Rajula Amarishbhai Der INC Raopura Rajendra Trivedi BJP Rapar Aarethiya INC Sabarmati Arvind Kumar BJP Sanand Kanubhai Patel BJP Sankheda Abhesinh Tadvi BJP Santrampur (ST) Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai BJP Savarkundla Pratap Dudhat INC Savli Ketanbhai BJP Sayajigunj Jitendra BJP Shehra Jethabhai Ahir BJP Sidhpur Chandanjii INC Sojitra Punambhai INC Somnath Chudasama INC Surat East Arvind Shantilal BJP Surat North Balar Kantibhai BJP Surat West Purnesh Modi BJP Talaja Kanubhai INC Talala Barad INC Tankara Kagathara INC Thakkarbapa Nagar Vallabhbhai BJP Tharad Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai BJP Thasra Kantibhai INC Udhna Vivek Patel BJP Umbergaon Ramanlal BJP Umreth Govindbhai BJP Una Vansh Punjabhai INC Unjha Ashaben Patel INC Vadgam Jigneshkumar IND Vadodara City Manisha Vakil BJP Vaghodia Madhubhai BJP Vagra Arunsinh Rana BJP Valsad Bharatbhai BJP Vansda Anantkumar INC Varachha Road Kishor Kanani BJP Vatva Pradipsinh BJP Vav Geniben Thakor INC Vejalpur Kishor Chauhan BJP Vijapur Ramanbhai Patel BJP Viramgam Lakhabhai INC Visavadar Ribadiya INC Visnagar Rushikesh Patel BJP Vyara Punabhai Gamit INC Wadhwan Dhanjibhai Patel BJP Wankaner Mahamadjavid INC



With inputs from PTI