Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: A look at the margins of victory for key candidates in fray

Dec, 18 2017 19:32:47 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won its sixth straight Assembly election in Gujarat. However, the Congress has managed to better its performance this time, battering its previous best of 61 seats. On the other hand, the BJP has recorded its lowest seat tally in last 22 years. Moreover, there were some high profile candidates, who won and lost the election this around.

Here is a list indicating the margin of victory of some of the prominent candidates in the fray.

Winning CandidateLosing CandidateConstituencyMargin of votes
Babubhai Bokhariya (BJP)Arjun Modhvadiya (INC)Porbandar1,855
Vimal Chudasama (INC)Jasabhai Barad (BJP)Somnath20,400
Vijay Rupani (BJP)Indranil Rajguru (INC)Rajkot West30,000
Kandhalbhai Jadeja (NCP)Lakhamanbhai Odera (BJP)Kutiyana23,709
Suresh Patel (BJP)Swetaben Brahmabhatt (INC)Maninagar75,199
Indrajitsinh Parmar (INC)Bharatsinh Parmar (BJP)Mahudha13,601
Govindbhai Parmar (BJP)Kapilaben Chavda (INC)Umreth1,883
Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama (BJP)Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai (INC)Dholka327
Jignesh Mevani (Independent)Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai (BJPVadgam19,696
Chhotubhai Vasava (Bharatiya Tribal Party)Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava (BJP)Jhagadia48,948
Gangajibhai Gavit (INC)Vijaybhai Patel (BJP)Dangs768
Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC)Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel (BJP)Viramgam6548
Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (BJP)Jitubhai PatelSabarmati68810
Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP)Nitinbhai Patel (INC)Naranpura66215
Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen (INC)Bharat BarotDariapur6187
Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant (BJP)Patel Shashikant (INC)Ghatlodia117750

Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 03:17 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 07:32 pm



