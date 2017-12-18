Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: A look at the margins of victory for key candidates in fray

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won its sixth straight Assembly election in Gujarat. However, the Congress has managed to better its performance this time, battering its previous best of 61 seats. On the other hand, the BJP has recorded its lowest seat tally in last 22 years. Moreover, there were some high profile candidates, who won and lost the election this around.

Here is a list indicating the margin of victory of some of the prominent candidates in the fray.

Winning Candidate Losing Candidate Constituency Margin of votes Babubhai Bokhariya (BJP) Arjun Modhvadiya (INC) Porbandar 1,855 Vimal Chudasama (INC) Jasabhai Barad (BJP) Somnath 20,400 Vijay Rupani (BJP) Indranil Rajguru (INC) Rajkot West 30,000 Kandhalbhai Jadeja (NCP) Lakhamanbhai Odera (BJP) Kutiyana 23,709 Suresh Patel (BJP) Swetaben Brahmabhatt (INC) Maninagar 75,199 Indrajitsinh Parmar (INC) Bharatsinh Parmar (BJP) Mahudha 13,601 Govindbhai Parmar (BJP) Kapilaben Chavda (INC) Umreth 1,883 Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama (BJP) Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai (INC) Dholka 327 Jignesh Mevani (Independent) Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai (BJP Vadgam 19,696 Chhotubhai Vasava (Bharatiya Tribal Party) Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava (BJP) Jhagadia 48,948 Gangajibhai Gavit (INC) Vijaybhai Patel (BJP) Dangs 768 Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC) Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel (BJP) Viramgam 6548 Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (BJP) Jitubhai Patel Sabarmati 68810 Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP) Nitinbhai Patel (INC) Naranpura 66215 Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen (INC) Bharat Barot Dariapur 6187 Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant (BJP) Patel Shashikant (INC) Ghatlodia 117750

Click here for live coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017