Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2017: A look at the margins of victory for key candidates in fray

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won its sixth straight Assembly election in Gujarat. However, the Congress has managed to better its performance this time, battering its previous best of 61 seats. On the other hand, the BJP has recorded its lowest seat tally in last 22 years. Moreover, there were some high profile candidates, who won and lost the election this around.
Here is a list indicating the margin of victory of some of the prominent candidates in the fray.
|Winning Candidate
|Losing Candidate
|Constituency
|Margin of votes
|Babubhai Bokhariya (BJP)
|Arjun Modhvadiya (INC)
|Porbandar
|1,855
|Vimal Chudasama (INC)
|Jasabhai Barad (BJP)
|Somnath
|20,400
|Vijay Rupani (BJP)
|Indranil Rajguru (INC)
|Rajkot West
|30,000
|Kandhalbhai Jadeja (NCP)
|Lakhamanbhai Odera (BJP)
|Kutiyana
|23,709
|Suresh Patel (BJP)
|Swetaben Brahmabhatt (INC)
|Maninagar
|75,199
|Indrajitsinh Parmar (INC)
|Bharatsinh Parmar (BJP)
|Mahudha
|13,601
|Govindbhai Parmar (BJP)
|Kapilaben Chavda (INC)
|Umreth
|1,883
|Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama (BJP)
|Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai (INC)
|Dholka
|327
|Jignesh Mevani (Independent)
|Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai (BJP
|Vadgam
|19,696
|Chhotubhai Vasava (Bharatiya Tribal Party)
|Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava (BJP)
|Jhagadia
|48,948
|Gangajibhai Gavit (INC)
|Vijaybhai Patel (BJP)
|Dangs
|768
|Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC)
|Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel (BJP)
|Viramgam
|6548
|Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (BJP)
|Jitubhai Patel
|Sabarmati
|68810
|Kaushikbhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP)
|Nitinbhai Patel (INC)
|Naranpura
|66215
|Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen (INC)
|Bharat Barot
|Dariapur
|6187
|Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant (BJP)
|Patel Shashikant (INC)
|Ghatlodia
|117750
Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 03:17 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 07:32 pm