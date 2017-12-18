Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor, Vijay Rupani win in BJP stronghold

With the ruling BJP expected to retain power in Gujarat, several main contenders in the state like tribal leader Chhotubhai Vasava, and Congress' key hopes Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor bagged seats in the 182-seat state Assembly on Monday.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani won the Rajkot West seat, defeating Indranil Rajyguru with a margin of over 25,000 votes, reported India Today. The seat assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from Rajkot West as Gujarat chief minister in 2002. Rupani had won the same seat in the 2014 bypoll.

The first result in Gujarat polls on Saturday went to the BJP with its candidate and state fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya winning the Porbandar seat, defeating senior Congress leader Arjun Modhvadia.

Bokhiriya retained the seat for the saffron party by defeating Modhvadia by a margin of 1,855 votes.

Here's a list of the key candidates who won in Gujarat:

Candidate Party Constituency Vijay Rupani BJP Rajkot West Alpesh Thakor Congress Radhanpur Jignesh Mevani Independent Vadgam Babubhai Bokhiriya BJP Porbandar Chhotubhai Vasava BTP Jhagadia

With inputs from PTI