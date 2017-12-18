Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Smriti Irani says 'jo jeeta wahi sikandar', calls it victory of development

New Delhi: The winner is king, and a victory is a victory, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday on the Gujarat election results, where the BJP is set to win though with a margin lower than it estimated.

"It is a matter of happiness for us. This is the victory of development," Irani said as election trends and results showed the BJP poised to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Asked about the Congress bettering its performance and giving a tough fight to the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, the Minister suggested that the victory margin did not matter.

"Jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every (BJP) booth worker's hard work and the people who trusted development."

Asked to comment on the Gujarat victory, with a margin lower than what the party had touted, Irani said: "A victory is a victory. Are we not forming the government? I am satisfied being victorious. I am happy that after 22 years, we have again won in Gujarat and we have won also in Himachal Pradesh."

"Congress lost in two states. It is a victory of the BJP on the issues of development in all areas. After decisive steps undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various fields, people have reposed faith in the BJP. PM has focused only on Vikas (development)," she added.

"It is true that the economy is on the path of recovery, but the people are with the BJP," she added.