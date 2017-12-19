Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results: List of constituencies won by BJP, Congress by small margins

Although the BJP managed to retain Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat with 99 seats, it was was a close-fought battle. More so in certain constituencies where the vote margin of the winning candidate was around 2,000 or even as tiny as 170.

In seats like Dholka and Fatepura, smaller parties like NCP and BSP ate into the crucial votes which some described as snatching of near-certain victories from the Congress. The independents also scored big in some seats.

In tribal-dominated Dangs, Congress managed a slender margin of 768 over the nearest rival BJP while in Kaprada, another ST seat, the Congress sneaked victory by a mere 170 votes.

However, there were at least eight seats, where Congress candidates trailed their nearest rivals by less than 2,000 votes, including in Godhra where BJP’s CK Raulji won by just 258 votes. The NOTA votes counted 3,050 in Godhra and one independent candidate got over 18,000 votes to finish third.

The BJP had its share of narrow misses as well. Apart from the Kaprada constituency, the party lost the Mansa seat by a vote of 524 votes and the Deodar seat by 972 votes.

Here's a look at the constituencies where both the major parties won by a close margin:

BJP-won constituencies with close vote margin Constituency BJP votes Congres votes Margin Godhra CK Raulji - 75,149 Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh - 74,891 258 Dholka Bhupendrasinh Manibha Chudasama - 71,530 Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai - 71,203 327 Botad Saurabh Patel - 79,623 Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai - 78,717 906 Vijapur Patel Ramanbbhai Dhulabhai - 72,326 Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas - 71,162 1,164 Himatnagar Rajendrasinh Ranjitsing Chavda - 94,340 Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel - 92,628 1,712 Porbandar Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya - 72,430 Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya - 70,575 1,855 Gariadhar Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai - 50,635 Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai - 48,759 1,876 Khambhat Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval - 71,459 Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal - 69,141 2,318 Fatepura Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai - 60,250 Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai - 57,539 2,711 Dabhoi Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal - 77,945 Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai - 75,106 2,839

The list of constituencies where Congress won by a close margin:

Congress-won constituencies with close vote margin Constituency Congress votes BJP votes Margin Kaprada Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai - 93,000 Raut Madhubhai Bapubhai - 92,830 170 Mansa Patel Sureshkumar Chaturdas - 77,902 Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary - 77,378 524 Dangs Gavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai - 57,820 Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai - 57,052 768 Deodar Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai - 80,432 Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji - 79,460 972 Chhota Udaipur Mohansinh Chotubhai Rathava - 75,141 Jashubhai Bhikubhai Rathwa - 74,048 1,093 Talaja Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya - 66,862 Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai - 65,083 1,779

With inputs from PTI