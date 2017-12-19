You are here:
Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results: List of constituencies won by BJP, Congress by small margins

Dec, 19 2017


Although the BJP managed to retain Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat with 99 seats, it was was a close-fought battle. More so in certain constituencies where the vote margin of the winning candidate was around 2,000 or even as tiny as 170.

In seats like Dholka and Fatepura, smaller parties like NCP and BSP ate into the crucial votes which some described as snatching of near-certain victories from the Congress. The independents also scored big in some seats.

In tribal-dominated Dangs, Congress managed a slender margin of 768 over the nearest rival BJP while in Kaprada, another ST seat, the Congress sneaked victory by a mere 170 votes.

However, there were at least eight seats, where Congress candidates trailed their nearest rivals by less than 2,000 votes, including in Godhra where BJP’s CK Raulji won by just 258 votes. The NOTA votes counted 3,050 in Godhra and one independent candidate got over 18,000 votes to finish third.

The BJP had its share of narrow misses as well. Apart from the Kaprada constituency, the party lost the Mansa seat by a vote of 524 votes and the Deodar seat by 972 votes.

Here's a look at the constituencies where both the major parties won by a close margin:


 

BJP-won constituencies with close vote margin
ConstituencyBJP votesCongres votesMargin
GodhraCK Raulji - 75,149Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh - 74,891258
DholkaBhupendrasinh Manibha Chudasama - 71,530Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai - 71,203327
BotadSaurabh Patel - 79,623Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai - 78,717906
VijapurPatel Ramanbbhai Dhulabhai - 72,326Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas - 71,1621,164
HimatnagarRajendrasinh Ranjitsing Chavda - 94,340Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel - 92,6281,712
PorbandarBabubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya - 72,430Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya - 70,5751,855
GariadharNakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai - 50,635Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai - 48,7591,876
KhambhatMaheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval - 71,459Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal - 69,1412,318
FatepuraKatara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai - 60,250Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai - 57,5392,711
DabhoiMehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal - 77,945Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai - 75,1062,839

The list of constituencies where Congress won by a close margin:

Congress-won constituencies with close vote margin
ConstituencyCongress votesBJP votesMargin
KapradaChaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai - 93,000Raut Madhubhai Bapubhai - 92,830170
MansaPatel Sureshkumar Chaturdas - 77,902Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary - 77,378524
DangsGavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai - 57,820Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai - 57,052768
DeodarBhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai - 80,432Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji - 79,460972
Chhota UdaipurMohansinh Chotubhai Rathava - 75,141Jashubhai Bhikubhai Rathwa - 74,0481,093
TalajaKanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya - 66,862Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai - 65,0831,779

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 12:42 pm | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017 01:03 pm



