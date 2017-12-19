Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results: Breakdown of BJP's, Congress' region-wise performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Gujarat for a sixth straight term after it just about edged past the half-way mark in one of the most bitterly contested elections in recent times.

The BJP clinched 99 seats out of 182, while the Congress improved its tally as compared to five years ago, winning 77 seats. Smaller parties and Independent candidates clinched six seats.

While the BJP dominated the south, north and central Gujarat, Congress held the upper hand in the sprawling Saurashtra/Kutch region of the state.

BJP proved its sway over urban centres, while the Congress' seats came mostly from rural regions.

However, the one seat the BJP would have dearly loved to win — the Unjha constituency, which includes the town of Vardhana, where Modi grew up — saw a Congress victory.

Here is the region-wise voting list for the Gujarat Assembly election (based on counting numbers):

REGION WISE VOTING IN GUJARAT REGIONS 2017 2012 GAIN/LOSS RURAL 98 98 BJP 38 47 -9 INC 55 46 9 NCP 1 2 -1 BTP 2 0 2 IND 2 1 1 GPP 0 1 -1 JD (U) 0 1 -1 SEMI-URBAN 31 31 BJP 17 20 -3 INC 14 10 4 GPP 0 1 -1 URBAN 53 53 BJP 44 48 -4 INC 9 5 4

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were themselves trailing in their respective constituencies of Rajkot West and Mehsana, but later rallied and won these seats. While Rupani won by 50,412 votes, Patel's victory margin was 7,951 votes.

All Congress' chief ministerial contenders — Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhwadia (Bokhiria) and Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi) — suffered defeats.

Here is the region-wise performance list:

REGION WISE PERFORMANCE REGIONS 2017 2012 GAIN/LOSS CENTRAL 40 40 BJP 21 20 1 INC 17 18 -1 IND 2 1 1 NCP 0 1 -1 NORTH 53 53 BJP 31 32 -1 INC 22 21 1 SAURASHTRA 54 54 BJP 21 35 -14 INC 32 16 16 NCP 1 1 0 GPP 0 2 -2 SOUTH 35 35 BJP 26 28 -2 INC 8 6 2 BTP 1 0 1 JD(U) 0 1 -1

Interestingly, BJP prevailed in most seats that were deeply impacted by the Patidar agitation. The Patel community had rallied against the saffron party after 23-year-old leader Hardik Patel demanded job quotas and reservations. Patel later joined hands with Congress. However, after the BJP's win, he complained about faulty Electronic Voting Machines.

BJP also proved its sway over urban centres, while the Congress' seats came mostly from rural regions.

Here is a list showing the performance of various parties in Patidar areas:

PERFORMANCE IN PATIDAR AREAS REGIONS 2017 2012 GAIN/LOSS TOTAL 39 39 CENTRAL 3 3 BJP 2 3 -1 INC 1 0 1 NORTH 11 11 BJP 9 8 1 INC 2 3 -1 SAURASHTRA 20 20 BJP 7 13 -6 INC 13 5 7 GPP 0 2 -2 SOUTH 5 5 BJP 5 5 0 INC 0 0 0

Here is the voting list by caste/community:

Voting by caste/community in Gujarat Caste Cong+ % BJP % Brahmin 31 (+4) 64 (-1) Rajput 31 (-11) 64 (+12) Kadva Patel 27 (+18) 68 (-10) Leuva Patel 46 (+31) 51 (-12) Other upper caste 39 (+13) 50 (-9) Koli 31 (-7) 52 (-1) Kshatriya 45 (+2) 45 (-8) Other OBCs 41 (+8) 53 (-1) Muslims 64 (-6) 27 (+7)

Here is the occupation-wise voting list:

Occupation wise voting in Gujarat Genre Cong+ % BJP % Other% Large/Medium Business 43 (+20) 47 (-30) 10 (+10) Small/Petty Business 43 (+9) 47 (-10) 10 (+10) Big Farmers 56 (+23) 44 (-23) 0 (0) Medium Farmers 48 (+13) 49 (-16) 4 (+4) Small Farmers 43 (-1) 48 (-4) 9 (+5) Marginal Farmers 44 (+5) 47 (-6) 9 (+1) Tenant Cultivators 35 (+15) 56 (+9) 9 (-24) Agricultural Workers 41 (0) 49 (+13) 10 (-14)

