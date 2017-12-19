You are here:
Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results: Breakdown of BJP's, Congress' region-wise performance

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 19 2017 18:26:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Gujarat for a sixth straight term after it just about edged past the half-way mark in one of the most bitterly contested elections in recent times.

BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the state. PTI

The BJP clinched 99 seats out of 182, while the Congress improved its tally as compared to five years ago, winning 77 seats. Smaller parties and Independent candidates clinched six seats.

While the BJP dominated the south, north and central Gujarat, Congress held the upper hand in the sprawling Saurashtra/Kutch region of the state.

BJP proved its sway over urban centres, while the Congress' seats came mostly from rural regions.


However, the one seat the BJP would have dearly loved to win — the Unjha constituency, which includes the town of Vardhana, where Modi grew up — saw a Congress victory.

Here is the region-wise voting list for the Gujarat Assembly election (based on counting numbers):

REGION WISE VOTING IN GUJARAT
REGIONS20172012GAIN/LOSS
RURAL9898
BJP3847-9
INC55469
NCP12-1
BTP202
IND211
GPP01-1
JD (U)01-1
SEMI-URBAN3131
BJP1720-3
INC14104
GPP01-1
URBAN5353
BJP4448-4
INC954

 

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were themselves trailing in their respective constituencies of Rajkot West and Mehsana, but later rallied and won these seats. While Rupani won by 50,412 votes, Patel's victory margin was 7,951 votes.

All Congress' chief ministerial contenders — Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhwadia (Bokhiria) and Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi) — suffered defeats.

Here is the region-wise performance list:

REGION WISE PERFORMANCE
REGIONS20172012GAIN/LOSS
CENTRAL4040
BJP21201
INC1718-1
IND211
NCP01-1
NORTH5353
BJP3132-1
INC22211
SAURASHTRA5454
BJP2135-14
INC321616
NCP110
GPP02-2
SOUTH3535
BJP2628-2
INC862
BTP101
JD(U)01-1

Interestingly, BJP prevailed in most seats that were deeply impacted by the Patidar agitation. The Patel community had rallied against the saffron party after 23-year-old leader Hardik Patel demanded job quotas and reservations. Patel later joined hands with Congress. However, after the BJP's win, he complained about faulty Electronic Voting Machines.

BJP also proved its sway over urban centres, while the Congress' seats came mostly from rural regions.

Here is a list showing the performance of various parties in Patidar areas:

PERFORMANCE IN PATIDAR AREAS
REGIONS20172012GAIN/LOSS
TOTAL3939
CENTRAL33
BJP23-1
INC101
NORTH1111
BJP981
INC23-1
SAURASHTRA2020
BJP713-6
INC1357
GPP02-2
SOUTH55
BJP550
INC000

Here is the voting list by caste/community:

Voting by caste/community in Gujarat
CasteCong+ %BJP %
Brahmin31 (+4)64 (-1)
Rajput31 (-11)64 (+12)
Kadva Patel27 (+18)68 (-10)
Leuva Patel46 (+31)51 (-12)
Other upper caste39 (+13)50 (-9)
Koli31 (-7)52 (-1)
Kshatriya45 (+2)45 (-8)
Other OBCs41 (+8)53 (-1)
Muslims64 (-6)27 (+7)

Here is the occupation-wise voting list:

Occupation wise voting in Gujarat
GenreCong+ %BJP %Other%
Large/Medium Business43 (+20)47 (-30)10 (+10)
Small/Petty Business43 (+9)47 (-10)10 (+10)
Big Farmers56 (+23)44 (-23)0 (0)
Medium Farmers48 (+13)49 (-16)4 (+4)
Small Farmers43 (-1)48 (-4)9 (+5)
Marginal Farmers44 (+5)47 (-6)9 (+1)
Tenant Cultivators35 (+15)56 (+9)9 (-24)
Agricultural Workers41 (0)49 (+13)10 (-14)

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 06:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017 06:26 pm



