Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results: Breakdown of BJP's, Congress' region-wise performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Gujarat for a sixth straight term after it just about edged past the half-way mark in one of the most bitterly contested elections in recent times.
The BJP clinched 99 seats out of 182, while the Congress improved its tally as compared to five years ago, winning 77 seats. Smaller parties and Independent candidates clinched six seats.
While the BJP dominated the south, north and central Gujarat, Congress held the upper hand in the sprawling Saurashtra/Kutch region of the state.
BJP proved its sway over urban centres, while the Congress' seats came mostly from rural regions.
However, the one seat the BJP would have dearly loved to win — the Unjha constituency, which includes the town of Vardhana, where Modi grew up — saw a Congress victory.
Here is the region-wise voting list for the Gujarat Assembly election (based on counting numbers):
|REGION WISE VOTING IN GUJARAT
|REGIONS
|2017
|2012
|GAIN/LOSS
|RURAL
|98
|98
|BJP
|38
|47
|-9
|INC
|55
|46
|9
|NCP
|1
|2
|-1
|BTP
|2
|0
|2
|IND
|2
|1
|1
|GPP
|0
|1
|-1
|JD (U)
|0
|1
|-1
|SEMI-URBAN
|31
|31
|BJP
|17
|20
|-3
|INC
|14
|10
|4
|GPP
|0
|1
|-1
|URBAN
|53
|53
|BJP
|44
|48
|-4
|INC
|9
|5
|4
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were themselves trailing in their respective constituencies of Rajkot West and Mehsana, but later rallied and won these seats. While Rupani won by 50,412 votes, Patel's victory margin was 7,951 votes.
All Congress' chief ministerial contenders — Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhwadia (Bokhiria) and Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi) — suffered defeats.
Here is the region-wise performance list:
|REGION WISE PERFORMANCE
|REGIONS
|2017
|2012
|GAIN/LOSS
|CENTRAL
|40
|40
|BJP
|21
|20
|1
|INC
|17
|18
|-1
|IND
|2
|1
|1
|NCP
|0
|1
|-1
|NORTH
|53
|53
|BJP
|31
|32
|-1
|INC
|22
|21
|1
|SAURASHTRA
|54
|54
|BJP
|21
|35
|-14
|INC
|32
|16
|16
|NCP
|1
|1
|0
|GPP
|0
|2
|-2
|SOUTH
|35
|35
|BJP
|26
|28
|-2
|INC
|8
|6
|2
|BTP
|1
|0
|1
|JD(U)
|0
|1
|-1
Interestingly, BJP prevailed in most seats that were deeply impacted by the Patidar agitation. The Patel community had rallied against the saffron party after 23-year-old leader Hardik Patel demanded job quotas and reservations. Patel later joined hands with Congress. However, after the BJP's win, he complained about faulty Electronic Voting Machines.
Here is a list showing the performance of various parties in Patidar areas:
|PERFORMANCE IN PATIDAR AREAS
|REGIONS
|2017
|2012
|GAIN/LOSS
|TOTAL
|39
|39
|CENTRAL
|3
|3
|BJP
|2
|3
|-1
|INC
|1
|0
|1
|NORTH
|11
|11
|BJP
|9
|8
|1
|INC
|2
|3
|-1
|SAURASHTRA
|20
|20
|BJP
|7
|13
|-6
|INC
|13
|5
|7
|GPP
|0
|2
|-2
|SOUTH
|5
|5
|BJP
|5
|5
|0
|INC
|0
|0
|0
Here is the voting list by caste/community:
|Voting by caste/community in Gujarat
|Caste
|Cong+ %
|BJP %
|Brahmin
|31 (+4)
|64 (-1)
|Rajput
|31 (-11)
|64 (+12)
|Kadva Patel
|27 (+18)
|68 (-10)
|Leuva Patel
|46 (+31)
|51 (-12)
|Other upper caste
|39 (+13)
|50 (-9)
|Koli
|31 (-7)
|52 (-1)
|Kshatriya
|45 (+2)
|45 (-8)
|Other OBCs
|41 (+8)
|53 (-1)
|Muslims
|64 (-6)
|27 (+7)
Here is the occupation-wise voting list:
|Occupation wise voting in Gujarat
|Genre
|Cong+ %
|BJP %
|Other%
|Large/Medium Business
|43 (+20)
|47 (-30)
|10 (+10)
|Small/Petty Business
|43 (+9)
|47 (-10)
|10 (+10)
|Big Farmers
|56 (+23)
|44 (-23)
|0 (0)
|Medium Farmers
|48 (+13)
|49 (-16)
|4 (+4)
|Small Farmers
|43 (-1)
|48 (-4)
|9 (+5)
|Marginal Farmers
|44 (+5)
|47 (-6)
|9 (+1)
|Tenant Cultivators
|35 (+15)
|56 (+9)
|9 (-24)
|Agricultural Workers
|41 (0)
|49 (+13)
|10 (-14)
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 06:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017 06:26 pm