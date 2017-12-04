Gujarat Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Narendra Modi with series of questions

Rahul Gandhi, who has been gaining traction on social media of late, has been very active on Twitter in the run-up to Assembly elections in Gujarat. In the past week, he has stepped up his attacks on the BJP and Narendra Modi, asking the prime minister one question every day on various policy and administrative issues.

Starting from 29 November, Rahul Gandhi has been posing these questions, with the title '22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat maange jawaab'.

On the first day, he asked Modi about why there hasn't been any progress on the scheme to provide 50 lakh new houses. "In 2012, you had promised to give 50 lakh new houses. Five years later, only 4.72 lakh houses have been made. Will it take 45 more years to build the other houses?" Rahul asked.

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब। गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल: 2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर। प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

A day later, he raised the issue of Gujarat's debt burden. "In 1995, Gujarat's debt was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, this has risen to Rs 2,41,000. This means every citizen of Gujarat is saddled with a debt of Rs 37,000 crore. Why are people of Gujarat footing the bill for your publicity?" Rahul asked Modi.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल: 1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़। 2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़। यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़। आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

On 1 December, he raised the issue of electricity.

"From 2002 to 2016, electricity worth Rs 62,549 crore was purchased from four private companies. By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62 percent, why was power bought from private companies at Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered?" he asked.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी से तीसरा सवाल: 2002-16 के बीच ₹62,549 Cr की बिजली ख़रीद कर 4 निजी कंपनियों की जेब क्यों भरी? सरकारी बिजली कारख़ानों की क्षमता 62% घटाई पर निजी कम्पनी से ₹3/ यूनिट की बिजली ₹24 तक क्यों ख़रीदी? जनता की कमाई, क्यों लुटाई?

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2017

In his fourth question, on Saturday, he tackled the issue of education. "Why does Gujarat stand at 26th position in terms of government expenditure on education? What mistake have the youth of Gujarat made?" Rahul asked Modi in his fourth question.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- चौथा सवाल सरकारी स्कूल-कॉलेज की कीमत पर किया शिक्षा का व्यापार महँगी फ़ीस से पड़ी हर छात्र पर मार New India का सपना कैसे होगा साकार? सरकारी शिक्षा पर खर्च में गुजरात देश में 26वें स्थान पर क्यों? युवाओं ने क्या गलती की है? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 2, 2017

A day later, he took a dig at the BJP governments at both state and central levels over the issues of women's rights, saying safety, education and health of women are all poor in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state.

"No security, nutrition and education for women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation. Anganwadi and Aasha workers were all met with disappointment," he wrote.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल: न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा। गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

On Monday, he had question number six ready for Modi. This time, he slammed the government over unemployment. "The double whammy of BJP government — on one side the youths of the state are unemployed, while on other hand lakhs of contract and fixed salary workers condition is miserable," he wrote.