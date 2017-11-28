Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi must stop misleading youth, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ahmedabad: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad and told him to "stop misleading the youth" in Gujarat.

Prasad told the media that the upcoming Assembly elections were "about development".

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served the state for years and had led by example.

"Our prime minister brought the Gujarat model of development to central politics. He has shown that investment can become the centre of opportunities," Prasad said.

"Modiji is not just the country's leader but also a world leader," he said.

Prasad said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was now being followed by every state. "Now every state is holding its own investment summit... Gujarat has led by example," he added.