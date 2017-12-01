Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: No reduction in support for Hardik despite 'sex tape' controversy, BJP's efforts to woo Patidars

The huge crowd, waiting for Patidar leader Hardik Patel at the Nana Mava circle in Gujarat, was chanting 'Hardik, Hardik' in a way similar to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted at his rallies with 'Modi, Modi'.

The public's enthusiasm was evident as soon as Hardik took the stage. Youth formed most of the audience at the rally.

Despite a delay of over an hour in Hardik's arrival, the people waited till 9 pm just for a glimpse of the Patidar leader. Before attending this rally, I had a number of questions – how will the release of the 'sex tape' affect his credibility? The Patel youths stood with Hardik in the quota agitation but will the support be affected now that Hardik has joined hands with the Congress?

After talking to the youths at Hardik's rally, we realised that the 'sex CD' has not affected his popularity. Sanjay Patel, who lives in Rajkot, said, "we stand with Hardik. His agitation for reservation was the right decision. We will get quota only if we support Hardik."

The Patidar leader is not contesting the elections himself but the question is, will the youths who have voted for the BJP until now, inch towards the Congress? There were a few youths at Modi's rally who denounced the support to Congress and vowed to vote for the BJP.

Vikram Patel said, "if demonetisation can be announced at 8 pm and Goods and Services Tax (GST) can be implemented at midnight, why can't the government prepare for reservation at midnight? We just need reservation."

Vikram voted for Keshubhai Patel's Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) in the last elections. This time also, he is standing against the BJP and with Hardik.

The youths supporting the Patidar leader were more affected by the lathicharge during the agitation than the belief in their movement. Ashok Patel told Firstpost, "We still haven't forgotten the lathicharge at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad two years ago."

It seemed that the Patidar community does not hope for reservation even after supporting the Congress but, the memories of the lathicharge are forcing them to stay with Hardik.

During his speech, Hardik justified the deal with Congress and the reservation formula discussed with the party. The Patidar youths were being instigated to use their votes to bring change with the idea of reservation and the injustices done to them by the government.

To surround Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's house, Hardik arranged a huge rally in Rajkot. The effort is to project the BJP as anti-Patels. This is because the BJP, which is assuming the legacy of Sardar Patel, is accusing the Congress of cornering Patidar ministers.

To counter Hardik, BJP has fielded 52 Patel leaders in this year's election. There are efforts to assuage the anger of the community. The BJP believes that the Patels will support the party like always. The huge crowd that has gathered for Hardik's rally has however, definitely disturbed the BJP.

