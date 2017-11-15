Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Congress leader Vijay Kella resigns in major blow to Congress and Rahul; likely to join BJP

In a major setback for Rahul Gandhi ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections, senior Congress leader Anil Kella submitted his resignation to the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter, a copy of which is with Firstpost, reveals that former Congress Relief Committee president stated that the Congress was is in a 'deplorable condition' and hence he wanted to end his association with the party.

However, according to TV9 Gujarati, apart from Kella, Congress general secretary Abhay Rajput also resigned.

However, Firstpost was unable to independently verify Rajput's resignation.

This news comes after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's three-day visit to BJP stronghold in north Gujarat on Saturday, followed by his visit to the Veer Meghmaya temple, sacred to the members of the Dalit vankar community.

Later, Rahul also visited Khodiyar Maa temple and Maa Bahuchar temple. Rahul concluded his three-day visit on Monday and also attended events in Patan and Mehsana districts in north Gujarat.

Rahul, who has been campaigning in the region since Saturday, earlier completed similar sojourns in Saurashtra (west Gujarat), central Gujarat and south Gujarat.

With inputs from agencies