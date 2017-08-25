Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Congress appoints Siddharth Patel as chairman of campaign committee

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed Siddharthbhai Patel, son of former Gujarat chief minister Chimanbhai Patel, as the chairman of campaign committee and Madhusudan Mistry as the chairman of manifesto committee for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Announcing the committees, party General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi said they were approved by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed the chairman of election media committee.

Deepak Babria and Gaurav Pandhya will be assisting Mistry as convenors, and Himanshu Vyas will be assisting Gohil as convenor.

Arjunbhai Modhwadia has been appointed chairman of Election Publicity and Material Committee and Vijay Dave as its convenor. Nareshbhai Raval is the chairman of Election Co-ordination Committee for Urban Areas.

Gujarat will witness assembly elections by the end of this year.