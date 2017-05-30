Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP president Amit Shah set to visit state, party gears up for polls

New Delhi: Ahead of state Assembly polls, BJP president Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to meet booth-level party workers.

As part of his 110-day countrywide tour, Shah will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat. He will start his visit with tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district, BJP said in a statement.

Shah will reach out to the people in Chhota Udepur district and educate them about the various welfare schemes started in last three years by Prime Minister Narendra

Modi's government, it added.

He will also hold meetings with booth-level workers in Devaliya and Bodeli villages and will discuss the party's strategy for the coming polls. He will also listen to the problem of tribals and will

have lunch with booth in-charge of Devaiya village, the party said.

Later in the evening, the BJP president will address a meeting of party workers in Akota in Vadodara.