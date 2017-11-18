Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP names 36 candidates in second list, Muslims find no place

With a few weeks left for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the ruling BJP has released the second list of candidates for 36 constituencies.

Second list of 36 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Gujarat 2017 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/3obbEwqMrj — BJP (@BJP4India) November 18, 2017

While Gujarat water resources minister Babubhai Bokhiriya will fight for an Assembly seat from Porbandar, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja will contest from his constituency, Vatva.

Kesrisinh Solanki, who won the Matar seat with 59,576 votes in 2012, will fight from the same constituency in the upcoming polls. The list also mentioned Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara would contest from Fatepura constituency, where he emerged victorious in 2012.

On Friday, BJP released the named of 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani. The party gave tickets to 49 sitting MLAs, including 16 ministers.

While Gujarat is all set to go to polls in two phases on 9 and 14 December, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress and its ally NCP and possibly the Sharad Yadav-led JD(U).

The NCP announced its pre-poll alliance with the Congress on Saturday. Exuding confidence in the alliance, NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar said that the result of the Assembly polls will show people's feelings and perception about BJP's performance at the Centre.

"People of Gujarat are feeling disenchanted with the BJP government for the first time in 22 years and they want a change," he said.

The Sharad Yadav faction of JD(U), which lost the right to use 'arrow' symbol to Nitish Kumar, is yet to officially join hands with Congress. However, Yadav said on Saturday that he has held discussions with Congress and that his candidates would fight the Gujarat Assembly polls on "auto rickshaw" symbol.

Similar to the first list, no Muslim has found a place in the second list as well.

The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the polls is 21 November.