Gujarat Assembly election 2017: BJP launches 'vistarak' drive at 48,000 polling booths ahead of Amit Shah visit

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat unit of the BJP on Sunday kicked off the vistarak initiative which is aimed at establishing a direct contact with people ahead of the Assembly elections to be held later this year.

Under the initiative, which would continue till 5 June, each party vistarak (a full-time worker) will visit each of total 48,000 polling booths across the state to canvass for the party and to interact with people.

On the first day, all the 48,000 vistaraks, including state chief minister Vijay Rupani and state party in-charge Bhupender Yadav, visited their designated booths and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio programme with locals, stated a party release.

While Rupani interacted with people at a booth in Kheda district, Yadav remained present at a booth in Gandhinagar district, it said.

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on 31 May to take part in this initiative. On that day, Shah would visit a booth in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district as one of the vistaraks, as per the release.