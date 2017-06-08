Gorkha Janmukti Morcha clash in Darjeeling: Police vehicles damaged, security personnel injured

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters on Thursday clashed with police which used baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators who tried to march to the venue of the state cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

GJM supporters tried to break the barricades put up by the police and hurled brickbats. They also damaged some police vehicles and injured some security personnel, police sources said.

They were protesting among other things "imposition of Bengali language in the schools in the hills".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and most of the cabinet ministers were present in the hill town apart from chief secretary, home secretary and other high officials.

The GJM supporters held a dharna and raised slogans against the chief minister.

Shopkeepers at some places, including the Mall, downed their shutters while the traffic came to a halt, causing inconvenience to tourists.