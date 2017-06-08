You are here:
  3. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha clash in Darjeeling: Police vehicles damaged, security personnel injured

PoliticsPTIJun, 08 2017 17:10:08 IST

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters on Thursday clashed with police which used baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators who tried to march to the venue of the state cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

File image of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. AFP

GJM supporters tried to break the barricades put up by the police and hurled brickbats. They also damaged some police vehicles and injured some security personnel, police sources said.

They were protesting among other things "imposition of Bengali language in the schools in the hills".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and most of the cabinet ministers were present in the hill town apart from chief secretary, home secretary and other high officials.

The GJM supporters held a dharna and raised slogans against the chief minister.

Shopkeepers at some places, including the Mall, downed their shutters while the traffic came to a halt, causing inconvenience to tourists.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:02 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:10 pm

