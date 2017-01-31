Goa Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi's lacklustre speech fails to enthuse Congress party workers in state

The more one sees of Rahul Gandhi, the more disappointed one feels, leaving one to wonder if the 46-year-old is really capable of revamping the 131-year-old Congress party and ready to fulfill his mother’s and party’s dream of becoming the next prime minister of the country after a failed attempt in 2014.

Rahul, the fifth generation politician from the stable of the famous Nehru-Gandhi family, entered politics in 2004. Thirteen years in public life is a long time of gestation for anyone to establish himself. However, his growth has been confined to progression from being a Congress party Member of Parliament to becoming the party general secretary in 2007 and getting elevated as its vice-president in 2013. In public life, the only visible evolution is his newfound ability to speak extempore.

Extempore he spoke when Rahul landed in poll-bound Goa to address an election rally on Monday in the run up to 4 February polling in the south-western coastal state. And that was all he did without creating ripples in the opponents’ camps or instilling the much needed confidence in the Congress party workers with his insipid show.

Yes, Rahul broke away from the past symbolically. While in the past he used to quote his conversation with mother Sonia, at his rally, held at Bodgeshwar ground of North Goa’s commercial capital Mapusa, he quoted, for the first time, his conversation with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“I had a talk with Priyanka. She asked me ‘Rahul why do BJP people always appear angry’? I thought aloud and came to the conclusion that BJP people feel they know everything. If the truth comes out differently from what they had thought, they get angry,” Rahul said.

Sample this too: “Congress won’t compromise and eradicate corruption from Goa… I had promised Goa an honest and corruption-free government and we will deliver it, if you vote for us.”

Congress may still poll in votes in Goa, not because of its promise to fight against corruption, unleashed brazenly by its successive governments in the past. The same four ex-Goa chief ministers, all embroiled in corruption charges, are still seen around him in Goa. One of them would be the next chief minister in the highly unlikely eventuality of the Congress party coming to power on its own. Promising an honest and corruption-free government with one of these at the helm is unpalatable even a die-hard Congress fan. The result is visible to everyone – those unhappy with the BJP government have drifted towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is contesting Goa elections with lots of enthusiasm and hope.

At the end of his 18-minute long speech, one was left wondering if Rahul was in Goa to campaign for state elections or parliamentary polls. He continued in the same vein from where he had left in his first ever rally in Goa on 16 December to kick off the party’s campaign. He never ever referred to the BJP government in the state except that it was run through remote control from New Delhi. Instead, Rahul trained his gun on Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose involvement with Goa polls is confined to his Saturday rally that he addressed in Panaji.

Rahul appeared totally unmindful that being India’s smallest state and with 11.09 million registered voters, the average voters per constituency, when divided by 40 Assembly segments, comes to mere 27,725. Goa elections are not contested and won on national issues, not even on state issue, but by promises the candidates make locally to his/her voters. Being a small state with small populations, voters and candidates here know each other personally.

Following on AAP footsteps, the ruling BJP is also issuing constituency specific manifestos. The Congress party, however, is lacking on this front and Rahul is totally oblivious of the local mechanism that comes into work during elections.

He termed Modi a liar and a dictator who, he said, speaks a lot and speaks well, but he never listens to others. Rahul blamed Modi for working to benefit only 50 rich families of the country, talked about fallout of demonetisation on poor, accused him of going back on his promises to tackle corruption and creating new job opportunities.

The BJP is not unbeatable in Goa. In fact, it stands on a sticky wicket with pollsters predicting it would fall short of the majority mark while emerging the single largest party in a hung Assembly. The BJP is fully aware of the ground reality. However, for strange reasons, the Congress party and its leadership have gone in for negative campaigning, a la 2014 General Elections where the more they criticised Modi, the more popular he became. Instead of promising new schemes and giving new vision to develop Goa, the party appears to think its Modi-bashing will ensure their victory. The state unit’s poll song that was being played loudly at Rahul’s rally venue before he visited there in a helicopter from the local Dabolim airport, also reflected that the Congress party thinks its passport to power lies in criticising BJP as the theme song repeatedly termed BJP as U-turn sarkar (government).

The organisers had set realistic target to get some 20,000 people to listen to Rahul, and managed to mobilise little over half that target. The crowd came, some even after his chopper had landed. Majority among them appeared party workers who wore Congress caps and held the party flags. But after listening to their leader for 18 minutes, they refused to respond and raise slogans despite repeated requests, appearing more interested in the yellow chopper than the leader flying in it.

With barely a few days left before Goa votes, the Congress party continues to be a house divided with some of its senior state leaders working at cross purposes and criticising their own party in public. If the Congress party emerges victorious and forms the government, it would be nothing lesser than a political miracle and despite Rahul, whose two damp squib appearances in Goa have failed to promote the beleaguered party.