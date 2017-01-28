Goa Election 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi arrives at Panaji, promises to promote tourism

After setting the stage for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn his attention to Goa as he arrives in Panaji, the home turf of defence minister Manohar Parrikar, on Saturday.
The party has fielded candidates in 36 out of the 40 constituencies that will go to the poll on 4 February. It will be supporting four independent candidates in the remaining seats which are largely Catholic dominated, reports said.
Modi was in Punjab on Friday where not only did he torn apart the rival parties, but also spoke highly of alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal and chief ministerial candidate Parkash Singh Badal. With the BJP president Amit Shah hinting at defence minister Manohar Parrikar likely to take reign of the office of chief minister if elected to power, it's likely that Modi may offer final clarity on the same.
And what better place to make the final announcement than Panaji, Parrikar's backyard. The Indian Express reported that even the BJP party workers are hoping for Parrikar as Goa chief minister.
"Amit Shah had hinted at Modi sending Parrikar back to Goa but if Modi himself says it here in Goa then there is a good chance people may reconsider not voting for you... people in Goa are very proud of Parrikar,” a party worker overseeing preparations at the rally venue told Indian Express.
But more than clarification on the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, the party will be looking forward to Modi winning the state's electorate in its favour. And with demonetisation affecting the tourism industry — one of the top-most source of employment — in Goa a bad way, there is a lot of pressure on the BJP and Modi.
As for the rival parties, Modi may not have much of a difficulty taking on the Indian National Congress, which the BJP ousted in 2012 following corruption allegations. But the prime minister is likely to focus more on the development works and schemes of his government to win the support of the electorate.
It remains to be seen whether a 70 percent rating of Modi will help win back the electorate in the coastal state.
Besides, with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is making its Assembly election debut, the ruling party in Goa will have another challenge to overcome. AAP is contesting 39 out of the 40 seats in the Goa Assembly and has fielded Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate.
The BJP had formed a government in Goa in alliance with the local party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, but it turned sour towards the end as MGP walked out of the government.
MGP has now formed an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch another local party floated by rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Subhash Velingkar, reports said.
Jan, 28 2017
18:02 (IST)
Watch: PM Modi's speech at Panaji election rally
17:59 (IST)
Watch: Huge crowd amassed in Panaji to attend PM Modi's election rally
17:56 (IST)
Modi invokes surgical strikes, congratulates Goa for giving India a "strong defence minister"
Modi said that India is thankful to Goa for giving it a strong defence minister in Manohar Parrikar, while adding that the whole world is talking about the surgical strikes India conducted against Pakistan
17:50 (IST)
I am being tortured because I acted against the corrupt: Modi
PM Modi said that demonetisation has affected the corrupt and spoilt the earnings amassed by "some people" in the past 70 years. He said that the corrupt in democracy will not let anybody flourish. "Loktantra ke jebkatre kisi ka bhala nahi hone denge," Modi said.
He also said that the opposition parties are working very hard to build a false narrative of BJP influencing the poll panel because they don't want take the responsibility of losing the elections.
17:45 (IST)
Don't enter the battle field if you don't trust the umpire: Modi on allegations of BJP influencing EC
Modi said that some people are saying that it is surprising, how Punjab and Goa (both ruled by the BJP) are going to polls on the same day. He said that such allegations just show the nervousness of the Opposition parties.
17:42 (IST)
Modi hits out Congress, says people are done with the party
"People of Goa have seen the corruption and misgovernance of the Congress party," Modi said while stating that the Party is already afraid of the outcome of the polls.
17:39 (IST)
PM Modi congratulates Goa state government for five years of good governance
Narendra Modi said that the BJP-led governemnt in Goa has worked for the development of the people at all fronts. Lauding the government for it's work, he said that the state government's work has inspired other states. "The Goa government's work is an example for other small and big states in India," he said
17:31 (IST)
Modi tries to woo voters by promising to focus on tourism
Addressing an election rally in the poll bound state, Modi said that when people though that the field of tourism has lost it's sheen, the BJP government in the Centre worked for its development. He said that with the help of the state government, the BJP government has worked to boost tourism in India.
17:25 (IST)
If you give me comfortable majority, we will make Goa the most comfortable state in India: Narendra Modi
Speaking at a rally in Panaji, PM Modi appealed to the voters to choose BJP once again to see Goa develop even more. He said that if the BJP government wins with a comfortable majority, it will make goa the most comfortable state in India.
17:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi arrives at a rally in Panaji
17:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi has arrived in Panaji for his only rally in Goa
All roads in the Goa capital Panaji seemed to lead to just one place — Campal Ground, venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only rally in the build up of 4 February polling to elect the new state legislative Assembly. So much so that even the conductor of a city bus was seen having fun.
Read the full story here.