Goa Election 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi arrives at Panaji, promises to promote tourism

After setting the stage for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn his attention to Goa as he arrives in Panaji, the home turf of defence minister Manohar Parrikar, on Saturday.

The party has fielded candidates in 36 out of the 40 constituencies that will go to the poll on 4 February. It will be supporting four independent candidates in the remaining seats which are largely Catholic dominated, reports said.

Modi was in Punjab on Friday where not only did he torn apart the rival parties, but also spoke highly of alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal and chief ministerial candidate Parkash Singh Badal. With the BJP president Amit Shah hinting at defence minister Manohar Parrikar likely to take reign of the office of chief minister if elected to power, it's likely that Modi may offer final clarity on the same.

And what better place to make the final announcement than Panaji, Parrikar's backyard. The Indian Express reported that even the BJP party workers are hoping for Parrikar as Goa chief minister.

"Amit Shah had hinted at Modi sending Parrikar back to Goa but if Modi himself says it here in Goa then there is a good chance people may reconsider not voting for you... people in Goa are very proud of Parrikar,” a party worker overseeing preparations at the rally venue told Indian Express.

But more than clarification on the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, the party will be looking forward to Modi winning the state's electorate in its favour. And with demonetisation affecting the tourism industry — one of the top-most source of employment — in Goa a bad way, there is a lot of pressure on the BJP and Modi.

As for the rival parties, Modi may not have much of a difficulty taking on the Indian National Congress, which the BJP ousted in 2012 following corruption allegations. But the prime minister is likely to focus more on the development works and schemes of his government to win the support of the electorate.

It remains to be seen whether a 70 percent rating of Modi will help win back the electorate in the coastal state.

Besides, with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is making its Assembly election debut, the ruling party in Goa will have another challenge to overcome. AAP is contesting 39 out of the 40 seats in the Goa Assembly and has fielded Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP had formed a government in Goa in alliance with the local party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, but it turned sour towards the end as MGP walked out of the government.

MGP has now formed an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch another local party floated by rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Subhash Velingkar, reports said.