Goa Election 2017: Modi's short speech at Panaji rally checked all boxes that it should

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared a bit subdued by his standards as he addressed a big crowd seeking comfortable majority for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 4 February State Legislative Assembly Elections.

Modi arrived at 5 pm, a good one hour behind the schedule, spoke for half an hour and rounded it up quickly saying his chopper must take off before sunset.

However, he conveyed all that mattered to BJP and Goa, promising a new era of development and making Goa envy of other states if his party gets a comfortable majority.

He lavished praise on his cabinet minister Manohar Parrikar and thanked people for giving the nation a capable defence minister, reminding people of that surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan happened with Parrikar at the helm of the defence ministry.

While Goa is still wondering who their new chief minister would be, if BJP manages to retain power, his praise for the Goa government over the past 25 years must have come as sweet music to an uncertain chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar. Without naming him, Modi said what the Goa government has done in the past 25 months is far bigger and better than anything done in the past 50 years.

Modi talked about his government's efforts to increase tourist footfall in India and said while his government's job is to attract foreign til risks, it is up to state governments to ensure their longer stay. He said Goa government has succeeded on this front which is bringing overall prosperity to people here.

He attacked opposition for their negative politics and said they are working harder than the federal finance minister to prepare policies to criticise the union budget, to he presented in Lok Sabha on 1 February, without knowing it's contents and teeming it as their advance surrender even before first ballot is cast in five poll bound states.

Modi defended his government's demonetisation policy saying it was pro-poor and anti corruption. He said his government's performance is being praised globally only because Indian voters elected a stable government at the centre. "Give us comfortable majority in Goa and I promise to make Goa india's number one state," Modi said.

Modi's rally is bound to infuse Goa BJP. Many who came to rally admitted they had come to see and hear the prime minister. They felt it would be up to local BJP leadership to cash in on the favourable atmosphere Modi managed to create.