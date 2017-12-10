Goa Congress to meet tomorrow for Winter Session coordination, says senior party leader

Panaji: The Congress party would be meeting tomorrow to chalk out its floor coordination ahead of the state legislative Assembly session beginning on Wednesday, a senior party leader said.

The state legislative Assembly session will be held between 13 and 18 December.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said that the Congress meeting would be held at 4 pm tomorrow.

"It is to discuss strategies on cornering the state government on various issues.

These include coal pollution, nationalisation of rivers in the state, the outline development plan, and the creation of new Planning and Development Authorities," Kavlekar said.

The Congress has 16 legislators while BJP and its allies have a strength of 24.