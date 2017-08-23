Goa bypolls: Voting begins for Panaji, Valpoi Assembly seats, counting on 28 August

Panaji: Polling for the by-election in two assembly constituencies in Goa is underway after voting began at 8 am on Wednesday.

Former defence minister and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting from the Panaji assembly seat against Congress' Girish Chodankar and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

In the Valpoi bypoll, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane takes on Roy Naik, son of Congress MLA Ravi Naik.

The bypolls in Panaji were necessitated after sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sidharth Kuncolienkar resigned to facilitate the entry of Parrikar, who was rushed to state politics in March to head a coalition government in Goa assembly.

In Valpoi, the bypolls are being held after Rane resigned as a Congress MLA, before he was inducted in the Parrikar-led coalition government as a Health Minister.

At least 51,000 voters in both the constituencies are eligible to cast ballot, according to Chief Electoral Officer Kunal.

The run up to the bypoll was marked by aggressive campaigning by both the Congress and the ruling BJP.