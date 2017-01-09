Goa Assembly polls 2017: Subhash Velingkar's aide Sukerkar to contest from Panaji on GSM ticket

Panaji: RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar's close aide Krishnaraj Sukerkar will contest on Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) ticket against the BJP in its bastion of Panaji

constituency, formerly represented by Manohar Parrikar, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Krishnaraj Sukerkar, former North Goa chief of the RSS, has been admitted in GSM and he will contest on the party's ticket from Panaji constituency," GSM president Anand Shirodkar told reporters.

Sukerkar, who had resigned from RSS along with Velingkar after he was relieved of the charge, will be the candidate of GSM-MGP-Shiv Sena-Goa Praja Party grand alliance ('Mahayuti'), Shirodkar said.

The GSM has already announced its pre-poll alliance with MGP, Sena and the lesser known Goa Praja Party to contest on 35 seats across the state during the upcoming state polls.

The Panaji Assembly constituency was represented by Parrikar from 1994 till 2014, when he was elevated to the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the times when people lobby for ticket, we had to request Sukerkar to contest from Panaji constituency. He has earned this ticket due to his social work and popularity in the constituency," Shirodkar said.