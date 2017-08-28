You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Goa Assembly bypolls: Narendra Modi congratulates Manohar Parrikar, Vishwajit Rane on win

PoliticsUtkarsh SrivastavaAug, 28 2017 11:59:18 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on winning the Panaji Assembly bypoll, which he described as "impressive".

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

Parrikar, the former defence minister, won by 4803 votes, defeating his rival from Congress Girish Chodankar.

The prime minister also congratulated BJP’s Vishwajit Rane on his electoral victory in Valpoi constituency.

"Congrats to @manoharparrikar & @visrane for the impressive wins in Panaji & Valpoi respectively. I thank the people of Goa for their support," Modi tweeted.

Rane retained his Valpoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Roy Naik of the Congress by 10,066 votes. Rane had resigned as MLA after leaving the Congress.

Click here to get LIVE updates on the Assembly elections


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 11:59 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 11:59 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores