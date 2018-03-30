Giriraj Singh accuses Congress of inciting violence in Bihar, WB, says Rahul Gandhi working to disrupt communal harmony

Lucknow: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused the Congress of inciting communal violence in Bihar and West Bengal, saying this was being done to "weaken" the majority Hindu community at these places.

At a brief stop over at the circuit house in Allahabad, while on his way to Pratapgarh, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, known for his controversial comments, alleged all this was happening on the directions of Congress president Rahul Gandhi under "a well-planned conspiracy".

"Rahul Gandhi is working overtime to disrupt communal harmony and to weaken Hindus," he claimed, adding that the Congress chief's only aim is to discredit the Narendra Modi government and they are weakening Hindus to split the nation.

"Wherever the Hindus are being weakened, incidents like those taking place in Bihar and West Bengal happen," he said, but declined to elaborate of the communal unrest in some districts of Bihar as he has not been visiting his home state for some time.

He also defended the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for inserting 'Ramji' in the name of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar and added that there was nothing wrong in it as "this was the real name of the Architect of the Constitution".

Ambedkar belongs to everyone, irrespective of caste or creed and hence he cannot be owned by any person or party, he said in an apparent reference to the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has been crying foul over the name change.