Gauri Lankesh's killing condemnable but selective fight against intolerance reduces debate to a vacuous political exercise

The gruesome murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has sent shockwaves through India's body politic. Assailants who pumped bullets into the body of the veteran scribe on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru have escaped. The Congress government in Karanataka has launched a probe by the Special Investigation Team, which will be headed by an IG-level officer.

The assassination has triggered an explosion of outrage. Bike-riding killers fled the scene before they could be identified but a magnitude of voices in media and civil society believe that the murderers were members of right-wing forces. Lankesh was an activist and a vocal critic of right-wing politics. She was recently sentenced to six months in jail for defaming two BJP leaders and was out on bail.

Police have refused to speculate on the cause of murder but her fraternity is convinced that Lankesh, the editor of a Kannada tabloid, paid the price for dissent. According to the Press Club of India, "a fearless and independent journalist who gave voice to many causes and always stood up for justice has been shot dead in the most brutal manner in order to silence her voice," The Guardian reported. The Editor's Guild has called it an assault on freedom of press.

Assuming, however, that Lankesh was indeed killed by right-wing forces, the underlying motive behind the murder seems to be intolerance that aims to crush dissent. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has held prime minister Narendra Modi responsible for creating "an atmosphere of intolerance" in India which, he claims, is causing a "serious problem".

The Gandhi scion is right about the fact that intolerance against dissent is a very big problem. But it is disingenuous to suggest that only one political party is responsible for it. Intolerance is a party-agnostic condition in Indian body politic and every political outfit is uncomfortable with dissent. Part of the problem lies in the fact that in India, protest against suppression of dissent is held on the basis of ideology, not principle.

While the civil society and media rightfully erupts in anger against Lankesh's killing, the same degree of outrage and anger is missing when the perpetrators of the crime are not right-wing forces. The Editor's Guild should be applauded for condemning the murder of Lankesh and taking a stand against killing of journalists. India is a particularly bad place for scribes.

One wonders, though, why such prompt condemnation was missing in the case of journalist Rajdev Ranjan, who was shot dead in May 2016 in Siwan, or Shahjahanpur-based fearless journalist Jagendra Singh, who was burnt alive in June 2015 for daring to take on the establishment. In Ranjan's case, the CBI has named RJD strongman and ex-MP Mohammad Shahabuddin as an accused while former UP minister in Samajwadi Party government Ram Murti Verma was charged with the murder of Singh, according to The Times of India.

The Editor's Guild releases statements when CBI raids are conducted against promoters of a TV channel for alleged financial fraud but remains silent when scribes such as 35-year-old Dainik Bhaskar reporter Dharmendra Singh are shot dead in Bihar for taking on the stone-chips mafia, as reported in The New Indian Express.

These double standards take away from the edge of the protest against suppression of dissent and destroys the moral fibre of the fight. The movement for free speech and expression, in absence of fairness, degenerate into a political exercise.

To press the point, let us look at what's happening in West Bengal where the state government is trying all tricks in the book to deny its Opposition legitimate political space. The Indian Constitution guarantees its citizens the freedom to assemble, to criticize the politics and policies of the government and express dissent. These are fundamental to life and liberty. To note, therefore, that the Trinamool Congress government has blocked the BJP and RSS's attempts to hold meetings in Kolkata on flimsiest of grounds is unfortunate. It reeks of Mamata Banerjee regime's blatant intolerance.

In denying permission to BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's events in the city — scheduled on different days at different venues — and then justifying the action with laughable excuses, the Mamata government has revealed its paranoia. Curiously, there has been little expression of outrage (political or civil) against such heavy-handed tactics.

The local media is largely subservient to the ruling party and instead of speaking truth to power, goes out of its way to endorse TMC's brand of intolerant politics. Some even actively try to broker an anti-BJP coalition with Mamata as the centrifugal force.

The events therefore have gone largely under the radar. According to a report in The Indian Express, Bengal BJP tried to book the state-run Netaji Indoor Stadium for a program featuring Shah scheduled to be held on either 10 or 12 September.

"We had submitted two applications to Netaji Indoor Stadium to book the hall for September 10 or 12. The authorities asked us to collect the confirmation letter on 30 August. However, on that day, they said the stadium was unavailable for booking till Durga Puja,” state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu told the newspaper.

Mahajati Sadan, another state-run venue, first allowed and then denied permission for an 3 October event to be attended by RSS chief Bhagwat. An RSS functionary told The Times of India:"The organisers received a call from the Mahajati Sadan authorities who claimed they need to seek permission from the police to hold the seminar. When they met officers at Lalbazar, they were told the permission is cancelled for maintenance work."

In January this year, the RSS had to obtain a court order to hold a rally in the city after the Mamata regime had similarly blocked Bhagwat from attending a public meeting. This was a repetition of 2014 when the state police had denied VHP the permission to hold a rally and also tried to block Amit Shah from holding one. The BJP president too, had to move the court.

This comes even as the Mamata government has denied permission to Durga Puja organizers to immerse the idol on 1 October, the day of Muharram. "We will request all puja organizers not to hold immersions after 6pm on Dashami, 30 September. No immersions will be allowed on 1 October. As a concession, we will allow immersions till October 4," she was quoted as saying.

It is instructive that Mamata went ahead with her announcement even though she was rapped on the knuckles last year by the Calcutta High Court for doing exactly this. A single judge bench of the high court ruled on 6 October 2016 that the curbs on immersion on account of Muharram were "arbitrary" and a "clear endeavour" by the state to "appease the minority section of the public". The court added that no decision should be taken that could pit “one community against another”, and that “intolerance would rise in the event of such arbitrary decision” of the government, according to The Indian Express report.

The point is not just Mamata government's intolerance, but also the failure of the media to uphold the principles of a liberal democracy. TMC MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury calls Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq “unconstitutional”, while the media chooses to replicate Mamata's silence over it. This is where the discourse in India on press freedom and right to dissent sounds exceedingly hollow.